eMission Software Inc. Launches Early Access to Compliance Directory for Provincial and Federal Legislation

eMission Software and Partners Launch Compliance Directory to Enhance Accountability and Transparency in Environmental Reporting

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, September 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eMission Software Inc., a leader in environmental data management and regulatory reporting solutions, today announced the launch of its new Compliance Directory, a centralized platform designed to shed light on both private and public entities provincial and federal legislation compliance.

The Compliance Directory provides organizations and interest-holders with a universally accessible, continuously updated resource that consolidates environmental, energy, and sustainability-related requirements across jurisdictions in Canada. The tool enables quick verification of compliance for municipalities, corporations, and non-profits to save valuable time and reduce compliance related-risk. Existing regulations incorporated in the directory are Ontario OREG 25/23, and federal regulations for emissions reporting like the National Pollutant Release Inventory (NPRI) and Greenhouse Gas Reporting Program (GHGRP).

“Our clients consistently tell us how difficult it is to track compliance with legislation across multiple jurisdictions,” said Richard Hepp of eMission Software Inc. “This new Compliance Directory simplifies that challenge by providing a one-stop resource for compliance monitoring, ensuring that organizations can focus on action instead of administration.”

The tool is designed to support a wide range of users, including:

- Municipalities and Public Entities working to meet provincial and federal reporting standards and community climate targets.

- Private Sector Organizations striving to align operations with regulations on emissions, energy efficiency, and reporting.

- Non-Profit and Institutional Interest holders engaged in sustainability projects requiring clear understanding of compliance.

The Compliance Directory is fully integrated with eMission Software’s existing suite of tools, including its flagship eQuantify platform, creating a seamless link between compliance tracking, energy and emissions measurement, and reporting.

By enhancing transparency and reducing uncertainty, the Compliance Directory reinforces eMission Software Inc.’s mission to deliver actionable solutions that empower organizations to achieve sustainability and regulatory goals.

Be the first to access the Compliance Dashboard by signing up for early-access.

About eMission Software Inc.

eMission Software Inc. is a Calgary-based technology company specializing in environmental monitoring, emissions reporting, and compliance tools for public and private organizations across Canada. With a focus on innovation and transparency, eMission Software delivers solutions that help clients meet regulatory obligations and accelerate climate action.

