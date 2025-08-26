Alberta Municipality Achieves Reduction in Energy Costs and Emissions Through Energy ReFocus Program

Alberta Municipality Achieves 50% Reduction in Energy Costs and Emissions Through Energy ReFocus Program with eMission Software

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A small/medium-sized municipality in Alberta has successfully completed the four-stage Energy ReFocus Program with eMission Software, achieving an unprecedented 50% reduction in both energy costs and greenhouse gas emissions.

The Energy ReFocus Program is a structured pathway designed to help municipalities rethink energy use, identify inefficiencies, and implement sustainable solutions. The four stages included:

1. Energy Baseline Assessment – Comprehensive measurement of energy consumption across municipal operations.

2. Strategic Planning – Development of a roadmap aligning infrastructure upgrades, renewable opportunities, and behavioral change.

3. Implementation of Efficiency Measures – Deployment of cost-effective technologies, optimization of building systems, and staff training.

4. Ongoing Monitoring & Reporting – Use of eMission Software’s eQuantify platform for real-time tracking of energy performance and emissions.

As part of the implementation phase, the municipality also installed a solar power system with the help of third-party financing, ensuring a cost-effective approach that accelerated renewable energy adoption and maximized long-term savings.

Through this program, the municipality modernized its energy management practices, adopted new technology, and engaged staff and community stakeholders in reducing overall energy use.

"This achievement demonstrates what’s possible when technology, planning, and community leadership align," said Richard Hepp of eMission Software. "Not only have we helped cut their emissions in half, but we’ve also saved taxpayers money, proving that sustainability and fiscal responsibility go hand-in-hand."

eMission Software’s eQuantify platform played a central role in tracking progress, providing data-driven insights, and ensuring accountability throughout the process.

"We’re proud to support municipalities that are leading by example," continued Richard. "Energy ReFocus is about more than technology—it’s about empowering local governments to make lasting change that benefits their communities and the environment."

With its 50% reduction milestone, the municipality now stands as a model for other municipalities across Alberta and Canada looking to take decisive action on climate change while reaping significant cost savings.

About eMission Software

eMission Software is a Canadian-based leader in environmental monitoring and reporting solutions. Its flagship platform, eQuantify, provides real-time tracking, benchmarking, and reporting tools for municipalities, industries, and organizations committed to reducing emissions and energy use.



