Calgary-Based eMission Software Introduces Industry-First Standardized Production Emission Intensity Report (PEIR)

eMission Software Logo

New report provides standardized, comparable environment-based KPI's for Finance, Insurance, Joint-Ventures, and Regulators

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, March 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eMission Software is proud to announce the launch of the Production Emission Intensity Report (PEIR), a standardized report for measuring, reporting, and verifying (MRV) emissions for interest holders in Canadian energy producers. Existing reports have not provided anything other than a single company analysis, while PEIR will provide a full relative and absolute analysis across industry with a focus on traditional KPI's and all new insights.

Leveraging self-reported data, eMission's PEIR focuses exclusively on emissions generated during hydrocarbon production, offering both relative and absolute metrics such as tonnes of CO2e per BOE, compliance with federal and provincial emissions reporting standards, and percentile intensity rankings.

In addition, eMission has developed decarbonization indices to support analysis, including the Ease of Decarbonization Index, which evaluates carbon intensity in relation to operational factors like total facilities, accessibility, and grid tie-in availability. These metrics provide key insights, helping interest holders understand and quantify the cost of decarbonization.

The utilization of PEIR will benefit both parties involved - for high efficiency producers, the report will showcase their operational abilities and they will be rewarded with better rates, and interest holders can remove areas of uncertainty and confirm compliance to financial regulations.

The PEIR utilizes eMission's powerful proprietary software which aggregates massive amounts of public data to insure accuracy and transparency while maintaining a high level of analytical integrity. The PEIR can be utilized for a site-specific facility-level analysis, or a province-wide analysis at a corporate level.

Similarly, bespoke reports can be created for interest holders that want to evaluate their entire investment portfolio or analyze liability to future policy changes.

With increasing ESG scrutiny from the finance sector, eMission aims to reduce the resource burden on lenders, insurers, and regulators. By providing standardized, verifiable emissions data, PEIR mitigates the risks and liabilities associated with third-party reliance on self-disclosed reports.

For more information, please contact info@e-mission.ca.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.