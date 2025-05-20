Velcro Alternative with Lower Cost - Grizzly Supply Expands Product Line with Launch of Hook and Loop Cable Management

New Grizzly Supply Hook and Loop products including Carry Straps and Stretch Straps next to their already popular cable ties Hook and Loop Stretch Straps Can Neatly Organize Any Space Grizzly Supply Storage Straps Can Be Used In Any Environment: Home, Garage, and Marine

Built to organize everything from garages to construction sites—Grizzly Supply adds 40 hook and loop products targeting DIYers and Professional Tradesmen

Every task has a tool that is best suited to accomplish it. We want to make sure that we offer that tool, whether it’s cable ties, hook and loop, or something else.” — Callahan Hinckley, Director of Retail at Grizzly Supply

BRUNSWICK, OH, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grizzly Supply , a new brand aiming to redefine the cable management category, is proud to announce the launch of its all-new Hook and Loop Cable Management Line. While most well-known for their cable ties, Grizzly Supply’s new product line focuses on hook and loop straps and material. This product expansion includes 40 brand-new SKUs designed to help professionals, DIYers, gamers, and organizers keep their spaces secure and organized.The new lineup includes 40 products across 9 product types:Hook and Loop Cinch Straps: Strong nylon straps featuring a buckle for securely tightening down cords, wires, or other bundles.Hook and Loop Storage Straps: Durable straps designed with a grommet for conveniently bundling and hanging bulky items like hoses, ropes, and cords.Hook and Loop Stretch Straps: Elastic straps equipped with a buckle that stretch to tightly compress and secure various items in your garage, workshop, or vehicle.Hook and Loop Carry Straps: Durable straps with a handle to secure awkward items, making them easier to lift and transport.Hook and Loop Cable Ties: Reusable ties perfect for neatly organizing and managing computer cables, charging cords, and audio/visual wires.Hook and Loop Continuous Rolls: Bulk hook and loop material supplied in a roll, allowing you to cut custom lengths for various fastening needs.Hook and Loop Bundle Straps: Simple straps used for quickly grouping and securing multiple items together.Adhesive Hook and Loop: Fastening strips featuring a strong adhesive backing for mounting or attaching items to surfaces.Cable Labels: Color-coded tags designed specifically for easy identification and labeling of different cables and wires.Grizzly Supply recognizes the importance of offering more than just cable ties or zip ties. "We believe great cable management goes beyond just cable ties," said Callahan Hinckley, Director of Retail at Grizzly Supply. "Every task has a tool that is best suited to accomplish it. We want to make sure that we offer that tool, whether it’s cable ties, hook and loop, or something else."Hook and loop is a fastening system consisting of two distinct fabric components: one featuring tiny hooks and the other small loops. When pressed together, these components interlock to create a secure yet easily separable bond. While "hook and loop" serves as the generic technical term, this technology is most widely recognized under the Velcro brand name.Grizzly Supply developed these hook and loop products with a focus on quality, ensuring suitability for everyday consumers, DIY enthusiasts, and professional tradesmen. These solutions are intended for diverse organizational tasks in settings ranging from homes and garages to workshops and professional job sites. Common applications include managing cabling for server racks and AV equipment, alongside general organization within workshops and office spaces, providing reliable fastening across a wide variety of environments."Once you try these products you have to have them," said Callahan Hinckley. "I carry cinch straps around in my bag everywhere I go. I have one wrapped around my laptop charger for the cord. I keep stretch straps in the trunk of my car. They become necessities of everyday life."With this expansion, Grizzly Supply continues to expand into new segments of the organization and electrical accessories space. Grizzly Supply says these products were developed in response to customer demand for solutions in scenarios where traditional cable ties aren't the best fit—aiming to offer more flexibility, reusability, and ease of use. Grizzly Supply products can be found at leading retailers such as Micro Center, Crutchfield, B&H Photo Video, Adorama, Amazon, as well as Cable Ties Unlimited

