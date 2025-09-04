Culvert replacement work on SR 411 near Castle Rock begins Sept. 8

CASTLE ROCK – Work to replace a failing culvert under State Route 411, better known as West Side Highway, requires a full closure of the roadway for 30 working days.

Starting Monday, Sept. 8, Washington State Department of Transportation’s contractor, Tapani Inc., will close the highway and begin work to remove and replace the aging and failing culvert under SR 411, just south of Castle Rock in Cowlitz County.

Last spring, maintenance crews found a failing culvert near Waters Road at milepost 9.55 while clearing drains after several days of heavy rain. The culvert had reached the end of its life and could no longer carry water, which caused flooding and a 15-foot sinkhole. Crews made temporary repairs in March and have been checking the sinkhole every day, until permanent repairs could be made.

“We know fully closing the highway is an inconvenience for travelers and local residents,” said WSDOT Project Engineer Jennette Queen. “Safety is our number one priority, and a full closure is the best way to keep everyone safe while crews build a new culvert and restore the road.”

To prevent additional road damage, crews restricted freight trucks and vehicles over 10,000 pounds gross vehicle weight from traveling between milepost 6.1 near Hazel Dell Road and milepost 11.3 near Delameter Road. Once construction is complete, the weight limits will be removed and the road open to all travelers.