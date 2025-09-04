Toledo Zoo Celebrates 125 Years with Three-Day Conservation Symposium

TOLEDO, OH, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Toledo Zoo will celebrate its 125th anniversary with a landmark three-day international symposium Oct. 21-23, bringing together leading conservationists, scientists and educators from around the globe. The event will showcase the Zoo’s century-long impact on wildlife conservation and its ongoing commitment to inspiring communities and protecting species worldwide.“As part of our 125th anniversary, it was important to create an event that reflects the very heart of our mission,” said Jen Brassil, director of PR & communications events at the Toledo Zoo. “While the Toledo Zoo plays a vital role in local conservation, our dedication also reaches across the globe with projects in Africa, Aruba, Brazil, Nepal, the Pacific Islands and Tasmania. This symposium positions the Toledo Zoo as a rare hub for international conservation collaboration, bringing together experts from multiple continents to share strategies for saving species and connecting communities with wildlife.”The symposium will feature an extensive lineup of presentations covering local and international conservation initiatives, including endangered species recovery programs, community engagement projects, and cutting-edge research. Participants will gain insight into the Zoo’s decades-long contributions to biodiversity preservation and learn how its programs influence ecosystems both locally and globally.125 Years of Impact Symposium Highlights• Oct. 21: The Zoo’s legacy of conservation in Ohio, including butterfly and turtle programs, recovery efforts for Hellbenders and Copper-bellied water snakes and tours of regional conservation projects.• Oct. 22: Global wildlife initiatives, featuring programs in Nepal, the Philippines, Southern Africa and Cameroon. Presentations will cover Snow leopards, Red pandas, Pied tamarins, Negros bleeding heart doves, rescued gorillas and elephant reproduction science.• Oct. 23: Future-focused programs highlighting education, early childhood conservation engagement, and innovative species recovery initiatives such as Project T.U.R.T.L.E., Project Prairie and the Twite Project.Notable Speakers Include:• Jerry Aylmer, Limbe Wildlife Centre, Cameroon• Joe Wood, Toledo Zoo• Lochran Traill, University of Leeds• Matt Ward and Ysabella Montano-Ward, Talarak Foundation, Philippines• Dr. Paras Bikram Singh, BIOCOS Nepal• Torie Curr Smith, Limbe Wildlife Centre• Narelle Wilson, Toledo Zoo adviser• Oliver Crowther, OC AviariesThe symposium is free and open to the public. Tuesday and Wednesday sessions are geared toward college-level audiences and above, while Thursday’s sessions are tailored for middle school students and older. A livestream will also be available for those unable to attend in person. RSVPs are encouraged to guarantee entry, as seating is limited.Event Details:• Dates: Tuesday-Thursday, Oct. 21-23, 2025• Location: The Malawi Event Center at the Toledo Zoo• Admission: Free; RSVP recommended; walk-ins accommodated if space allowsThe programming will culminate with the Impact to Action: A Legacy Gala, a separate ticketed event inviting guests to wander, taste and celebrate in some of the Zoo’s most historic Works Progress Administration buildings. Guests will enjoy chef-inspired stations, live music, specialty sips and animal encounters throughout the evening of Oct. 23.For more information or to RSVP, visit toledozoo.org/events/symposium Media must apply for credentials here by Oct. 12, 2025.About the Toledo ZooThe Toledo Zoo & Aquarium, situated in Toledo, Ohio, proudly holds membership in the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums and accreditation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. Boasting a diverse collection, the Toledo Zoo & Aquarium is home to more than 16,000 individual animals spanning 680+ species. Actively engaged in conservation efforts, the Zoo participates in over 80 species survival programs. With a robust community of over 78,000 active membership households, the Toledo Zoo & Aquarium welcomes about 1.1 million visitors annually.About “Honoring our past. Envisioning our future.”“Honoring our past. Envisioning our future.” is the 125th-anniversary campaign for the Toledo Zoo, commemorating 125 years of conservation, education and community connection. Since its inception in 1900, the Toledo Zoo has grown from a modest collection of animals into a world-renowned zoological institution.Throughout the 2025 calendar year, the Toledo Zoo will host a series of special events, exhibits, and programs to honor this remarkable milestone. These celebrations will highlight the Zoo’s historic achievements, ongoing conservation efforts and ambitious plans for the future. Visitors can look forward to engaging experiences that connect them to the Zoo’s mission of inspiring people to care about wildlife and natural environments.Join us in 2025 to celebrate this extraordinary milestone and help shape the next chapter of the Toledo Zoo’s incredible legacy.

