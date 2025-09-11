FriskaAi Bolsters Leadership Team

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healthcare veteran Doug Stewart is named vice president of practice success; Fjorino Musaku is tapped to lead nutritional and wellness initiatives; Kristin Gahwiler has been appointed senior fitness consultant FriskaAi , an innovative healthcare platform that leverages advanced AI and mobile technology to help individuals manage their health in collaboration with their physicians, today announced three key appointments to its leadership team: Doug Stewart as vice president of Practice Success; Fjorino Musaku, M.Ed., CDCES, as a health and wellness coach; and Kristin Gahwiler as senior fitness consultant.“Doug, Fjorino, and Kristin bring complementary strengths that are essential to FriskaAi’s mission of advancing proactive, AI-powered health management,” said Shaji Nair, CEO and founder of FriskaAi. “Doug’s leadership in digital health transformation will help us scale with purpose and precision, while Fjorino’s holistic approach to wellness and deep clinical expertise rounds out our holistic approach to improving users’ health and wellness. Together with Kristin’s fitness expertise, they strengthen our ability to deliver smarter, more personalized care that empowers both patients and providers.”As head of FriskaAi’s partner success efforts, Stewart is focused on streamlining onboarding, improving clinical performance, and enhancing the care experience for patients and providers through technology. He is also responsible for driving measurable client outcomes and strengthening FriskaAi’s position as a leader in preventive digital health.Stewart brings more than 20 years of experience in healthcare innovation, digital transformation, and growth strategy to his role with FriskaAi. He previously held senior leadership roles at Slalom, Perficient, and Accenture, and served as Divisional CIO at Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey.Stewart holds dual degrees, a Bachelor of Science in molecular biology and a Bachelor of Arts in fine arts from the University of Richmond, as well as an MBA from Virginia Commonwealth University. He also completed postgraduate education at Columbia University and Harvard Business School.“FriskaAi is committed to supporting physicians with tools that enhance care, streamline workflows, and improve outcomes for patients managing chronic conditions,” said Stewart. “I’m excited to join the team and help advance this important mission.”Musaku joins FriskaAi as a health and wellness coach responsible for assessing patients’ health status, developing personalized care plans, and coordinating with other healthcare professionals to ensure delivery of comprehensive and integrated care. He also provides nutritional guidance and educates patients and their families on diabetes self-management strategies for Friska NutriAi , FriskaAi’s AI-powered personalized nutrition platform.Possessing a wealth of experience in academic, clinical, and athletic performance settings, Musaku is a professor of exercise science at Henry Ford College and a health educator with Henry Ford Health. He is also an award-winning diabetes care and education specialist, strength and conditioning expert, and ultra-distance marathon runner. Previous positions include strength and conditioning coach with 2SP Sport Performance, where he worked with Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Lions players, and health and wellness manager at Michigan Endocrine.“Joining FriskaAi is an incredible opportunity to merge evidence-based wellness with cutting-edge technology,” said Musaku. “I’m passionate about helping people take charge of their health through personalized nutrition, movement, and education. With Friska NutriAi, we’re making expert guidance more accessible than ever and empowering individuals with chronic conditions to live healthier, more balanced lives.”In addition to Stewart and Musaku, Gahwiler has been appointed senior fitness consultant for FriskaAi, responsible for prescribing safe and effective fitness programs for patients, teaching group exercise classes, and contributing to the platform and mobile application's design and development. She is also responsible for new patient intake, including assisting patients in successfully downloading the FriskaAi app and recording patient activity and vitals.Gahwiler brings more than 20 years of experience in the health and fitness industry and is a certified American College of Sports Medicine - Exercise Physiologist. She holds a Master of Education in Kinesiology, with a concentration in Exercise Physiology from Temple University, and a Bachelor of Fine Arts from The University of The Arts, Dance Education and Movement Studies.Previously, Gahwiler worked as a clinical exercise physiologist in cardiac rehabilitation. As part of her graduate studies, she completed an extensive internship at Temple University Hospital's Department of Heart Failure and Heart Transplant. She was also the owner and exercise specialist for Flow and Glow Pilates & Fitness and fitness manager for The Salvation Army Ray Krock Community Center, both in Philadelphia. She also served as a fitness manager and master trainer at The Philadelphia Sports Clubs/Town Sports International.About FriskaAiFriskaAi is a powerful AI-enabled EHR-agnostic platform that helps physicians and other providers take an evidence-based approach to preventive care. The physician-initiated platform leverages advanced AI- and mobile technology to provide patients with personalized health insights and recommendations, empowering them to take control of their health journey in partnership with their clinical team. This aggregated health data, including information from patients’ glucometers, other smart devices, and health apps, is continuously analyzed by advanced evidence-based algorithms that alert the patient when action is needed and provide clinicians with actionable reports to inform care decisions. FriskaAi also supports population health strategies by analyzing aggregated health data to identify trends and risks within a defined patient population. For more information, visit: www.friska.ai.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.