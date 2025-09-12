ScribeRyte AI Medical Scribing Now Available in Epic Toolbox

WOBURN, MA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ScribeEMR , a leading provider of AI-powered healthcare documentation solutions, today announced that its ScribeRyte AI medical charting system has received Epic Toolbox designation for Ambient Voice Recognition . ScribeRyte AI quickly converts recorded clinical encounters into nearly 100% accurate SOAP notes that integrate directly into Epic's defined sections within a provider’s EpicCare electronic health record (EHR).ScribeEMR coordinated closely with Epic’s technology team to ensure defined, recommended connection practices integrate with Epic’s Ambient Voice Recognition Module to produce notes for ambulatory, emergency, and inpatient encounters.Clinicians record clinical encounters in Haiku, Epic's mobile application for clinicians, verbalizing evaluations and diagnoses that are processed by advanced ScribeRyte AI technology and instantly converted into notes for review and approval. Direct integration into the proper EpicCare chart sections allows providers and support staff to spend less time inputting notes, focus more on patient interactions, and greatly reduce after-hours charting."Balancing quality patient care with accurate EMR documentation is a constant challenge," says ScribeEMR Senior Vice President Terry Ciesla. “ScribeRyte AI’s speed and accuracy redefines medical scribing and streamlines healthcare workflows to help healthcare providers capture, organize, and better manage clinical documentation, see more patients, and increase revenue.”With minimal training, the mobile, cloud based ScribeRyte AI system intuitively monitors a physician’s charting habits, as well as the details of a patient’s medical history, and predicts what should be included in each note, saving valuable time. It excels at capturing clinical context, including subtle details like medical intent, terminology, and tone, which is vastly more valuable than simple ambient voice accuracy.ScribeEMR’s technology team built this system based on years of actual live, virtual scribing encounters to achieve a level of accuracy, reliability and privacy beyond what healthcare providers expect. ScribeRyte AI also generates codes that serve as a reference guide to correctly capture billable patient encounter information.You can find ScribeRyte AI in Toolbox on Epic Showroom.Epic, EpicCare, and Haiku are registered trademarks of Epic Systems Corporation.About ScribeEMRScribeEMR is a leading provider of AI-powered healthcare documentation solutions and live, real-time virtual medical coding, scribing, and medical office services for medical practices, hospitals, and health systems. For two consecutive years, ScribeEMR has been ranked "Best in KLAS for virtual scribing services" in the 2025 and 2024 Best in KLAS: Software & Services Reports. ScribeEMR is also the highest rated company in KLAS Research’s Virtual Scribing Services 2024 report. Highly trained U.S. and overseas teams partner with healthcare providers and health systems to improve practice efficiency, maximize revenue, and reduce provider burnout. ScribeRyte AI delivers physician-guided, AI-driven medical charting with unprecedented speed, close to 100% accuracy, and many personalized capabilities.For more information visit www.scribeemr.com . Follow us on: LinkedIn ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/scribeemr/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.