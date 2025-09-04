ICYMI: “Operation Trackside”: Boynton Beach Police announces the arrest of 19 individuals tied to multi-county drug trafficking organization

September 4, 2025BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - Nineteen individuals have been arrested for their roles in an illegal drug trafficking organization responsible for the distribution of fentanyl and cocaine in Palm Beach and Broward counties. The arrests follow a fourteen-month-long joint investigation, “Operation Trackside”, led by the Boynton Beach Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Enforcement Group 2 out of West Palm Beach.This investigation began with a simple drug complaint in July 2024. Through the investigation, Boynton Beach Police Narcotic Detectives obtained seventeen search warrants, leading to the arrest of these individuals. On September 3, law enforcement officers from various agencies simultaneously executed fifteen of the search warrants. The searches resulted in the seizure of six handguns, two semi-automatic rifles, eleven vehicles, one boat, 5,027 grams of narcotics, and $452,026 in cash. Additional arrests are expected.“This operation marks a major victory in our fight against the deadly flow of fentanyl and cocaine into our communities,”said. “The success of this operation was made possible by the tireless work of our officers and the invaluable support of our neighboring agencies – we stand united in protecting our streets and saving lives.”“This is a great example of what can happen when local, state and federal law enforcement combine resources to remove drug traffickers and other bad actors from our streets,” said“These cases strengthen law enforcement partnerships and help make a difference in our communities.”“One more victim of the harmful effects of fentanyl and any illicit drugs is too many,” said“Through the State Assistance for Fentanyl Eradication (SAFE) program, FDLE continues to support our local law enforcement partners by providing the funding and resources needed to rid our communities of this poison.”The Boynton Beach Police Department is proud to have worked alongside our law enforcement partners at the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Boca Raton Police Department, Delray Beach Police Department, West Palm Beach Police Department, Broward County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Lauderdale Police Department, Drug Enforcement Administration, Florida Highway Patrol, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and the Office of the Statewide Prosecutor.

Fentanyl is a highly potent synthetic opioid, estimated to be 50 times more powerful than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. A dose as small as 2 milligrams — roughly the size of 10 to 15 grains of table salt — can be fatal. “Operation Trackside” was funded through the Florida Department of Law Enforcement State Assistance for Fentanyl Eradication (SAFE) program, designed to combat illegal fentanyl activity throughout the state of Florida.

The individuals arrested, and their charges are below.

Garett Deshawn Sutton Jr. (46), Boynton Beach

- Trafficking in Fentanyl, three felony charges

- Trafficking in Cocaine, two felony charges

- Criminal Conspiracy, one felony charge



Antonio Robinson (44), Lake Worth

- Trafficking in Cocaine, eight felony charges

- Conspiracy to Traffic Controlled Substance, two felony charges

- Trafficking in Oxycodone, one felony charge



Kira Ezra Jones II (30), Boca Raton

- Trafficking in Fentanyl, two felony charges

- Trafficking in Cocaine, one felony charge

- Criminal Conspiracy, one felony charge



Tarik Anthony Jarrett (45), Mangonia Park

- Trafficking in Cocaine, four felony charges

- Conspiracy to Traffic Controlled Substance, two felony charges



Ion Miksa

- Obstruction of Justice/Tampering, one felony charge

- Purchase Controlled Substance, six felony charges



Darnel Durand Manuel (54), West Palm Beach

- Trafficking in Cocaine, three felony charges



Nicholas Matheney (35), Boynton Beach

- Purchase Controlled Substance, two felony charges



Michael Vantez Hunter Jr. (33), West Palm Beach

- Trafficking in Cocaine, one felony charge



James Edward Anderson (59), West Palm Beach

- Trafficking in Cocaine, one felony charge



Fred Ellis Robinson (65), Boynton Beach

- Trafficking in Cocaine, one felony charge



Amber Micara Greermoore (33), Boca Raton

- Trafficking in Cocaine, one felony charge



Carlton Van Potts (60), Boynton Beach

- Trafficking in Cocaine, one felony charge



Timothy Daniels (56), Riviera Beach

- Trafficking in Cocaine, one felony charge



Kira Ezra Jones (52), Boca Raton

- Trafficking in Cocaine, one felony charge



Alberto Cruz, Jr. (62), Greenacres

- Trafficking in Cocaine, one felony charge



Christopher Daniel Jordan (51), Boynton Beach

- Trafficking in Cocaine, one felony charge



Hayward McQueen (73), Fort Lauderdale

- Trafficking in Cocaine, one felony charge



Bobby Young (45), West Palm Beach

- Conspiracy to Traffic Cocaine, one felony charge



Brian Cannon (54), West Palm Beach

- Conspiracy to Traffic Cocaine, one felony charge

- Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Sell, one felony charge



FDLE Office of Public Information