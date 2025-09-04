InventionHome® Inventor Creates Targeted Hand Tools for Pain Relief, Inflammation Reduction, and Cellular Restoration

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Betsy Z. of Indianapolis, IN is the creator of LifeCell, a series of ergonomically designed hand tools engineered to promote pain relief, reduce inflammation, and support cellular restoration through targeted pressure application. Each tool features a precision-crafted head with non-penetrating nails or sharp points, enabling users to apply controlled pressure to affected areas of the body without breaking the skin.Chronic pain, joint stiffness, and inflammation are often managed through medications, which can present risks of dependency, side effects, or limited long-term effectiveness. For individuals seeking a natural, non-pharmacological option, LifeCell provides a direct and mechanical approach to symptom management. By applying the tool head to the skin and maintaining steady pressure, users may experience immediate relief of discomfort, improved circulation, and enhanced cellular recovery.The LifeCell series includes three distinct configurations designed for application across multiple regions of the body. The first design incorporates a curved handle measuring approximately 12–15 inches in length for extended reach and control. The second design features a compact 6–7-inch handle with a rectangular tool head (4 x 2 inches) for broad, flat application. The third design offers a 4–5-inch handle with a 1.25-inch round head that is ideal for localized treatment. All variations use carefully arranged blunt-point nails to maximize therapeutic contact while avoiding puncture or skin damage.Key features and benefits include:• Targeted Pressure Application: non-penetrating nail-point tool heads apply consistent pressure to relieve aches, stiffness, and tension.• Multiple Configurations: three ergonomic designs allow for treatment of large muscle groups, joints, or localized pain areas.• Natural Pain Relief: provides a non-pharmacological alternative to medications for managing inflammation, stress, and discomfort.• Cellular and Circulatory Support: pressure application may stimulate circulation, support cellular healing, and reduce localized inflammation.• Versatile Applications: useful for managing muscle soreness, bone aches, joint stiffness, post-injury throbbing, and stress-related tension.LifeCell ultimately offers a simple, safe, and repeatable solution that can be used in daily routines, rehabilitation settings, or therapeutic contexts to support pain management and overall well-being.Betsy filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her LifeCell product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in LifeCell can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at https://www.inventionhome.com or email info@inventionhome.com.For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at https://articles.inventionhome.com

