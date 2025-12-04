InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Customizable, Recyclable Water Bottles and Labels

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Andrea W. of Burns Lake, B.C. is the creator of Aqua Art, a recyclable water bottle and label featuring fully customizable labels that can be tailored to seasonal, holiday, hobby, sports, or personal interest designs. The water bottle functions as a standard hydration container while offering users the ability to select from an extensive library of artistic labels for enhancing aesthetic appeal and personal expression.Traditional bottled water often comes in single-use containers with generic branding, which limits opportunities for personalization and can contribute to environmental waste. There is a gap in the market for a water bottle that provides both sustainable use and aesthetic customization. The Aqua Art bottles and labels are made from recyclable materials and feature numerous label designs that accommodate essentially all user needs and preferences. Labels are designed to be interchangeable or replaceable to provide flexibility and further personalization.Key features and benefits include:• Customizable Artistic Labels: Provides over 24 unique designs for personal expression and mood enhancement.• Recyclable Materials: Both the bottle and labels are made from recyclable materials to minimize environmental impact.• Versatile Design Options: Labels can reflect holidays, seasons, hobbies, sports, or personal interests.Aqua Art integrates sustainable design with artistic customization, providing a water bottle system that is both functional and visually engaging. Aqua Art represents a practical, personalized, and eco-conscious approach to daily water consumption.Andrea filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Aqua Art product. In addition to the USPTO Utility Patent, Andrea has also filed for patent protection in Canada.Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation. Companies interested in Aqua Art can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at https://www.inventionhome.com or email info@inventionhome.com.For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at https://inventionhome.com/articles

