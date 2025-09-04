Advancing Nuclear Workforce in NYS

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the convening of an advanced nuclear energy workforce roundtable in New York City. The event, hosted by the New York Power Authority, brought together leaders from across New York, the U.S. and Canada for a facilitated discussion on the future of the nuclear workforce and opportunities to accelerate training and apprenticeship programs to support the expected expansion of jobs in the nuclear energy sector.

“As New York State electrifies its economy and continues to attract large manufacturers that create good-paying jobs, we must embrace an energy policy of abundance that centers on energy independence and supply chain security to ensure New York controls its energy future,” Governor Hochul said. “That begins with nuclear power for the benefit of all New Yorkers. We must begin the effort now to ensure we have a sufficiently trained workforce ready to go when we start building and operating a nuclear plant. By working collaboratively with educators, labor, the industry and other stakeholders, we can tailor our workforce development solutions to best meet the needs of the state for this generation and beyond.”

In June of this year, Governor Hochul took a significant step in advancing New York's energy future by directing the Power Authority to develop at least one new nuclear energy facility with a combined capacity of no less than 1 gigawatt of electricity. The advanced nuclear energy workforce roundtable, held one year after the Future Energy Economy Summit, explored strategies to strengthen the workforce needed to advance New York’s nuclear ambitions.

At the roundtable held in her New York City office, Governor Hochul called for leaders to work together on nation-leading initiatives to bring good-paying jobs to New York. The roundtable was hosted by the New York Power Authority and included contributions from leadership and staff from New York State Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), the Department of Labor (DOL), the Building and Construction Trades Council, State University of New York (SUNY), Department of Public Service (DPS), Nuclear Energy Institute (NEI), Ontario Power Generation (OPG), International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), and the Laborers’ International Union of North America (LIUNA). Participants discussed their roles in nuclear workforce development and explored collaborative initiatives in education, training and other critical needs to upskill and grow the nuclear workforce in New York State.

New York Power Authority President and CEO Justin E. Driscoll said, “Governor Hochul has charted a course for the future of clean energy, and NYPA is committed to doing our part to making it successful. We know that building and operating advanced nuclear facilities requires a strategic workforce pipeline of tradespeople, operators, engineers and safety specialists. It is critical to begin this work now to meet future demands—we are excited to facilitate dialog among stakeholders in nuclear and workforce development to ensure a reliable, emissions-free future for New Yorkers.”

New York State Department of Public Service CEO Rory M. Christian said, “Governor Hochul has shared her vision for a clean energy economy that rightfully includes nuclear power and the Department is pleased to be able to participate in making that vision a reality. We look forward to working with all parties to help create an emissions-free economy for New York State.”

New York State Research and Development Authority President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, “NYSERDA understands that building a skilled workforce is essential to advancing New York’s clean energy future and now is the time to establish the State as the center for national workforce training in the nuclear industry. With experience supporting training for over 180,000 New Yorkers across the clean energy sector, we're ready to collaborate with our partners across state agencies, industry, and communities to do the same for advanced nuclear with the goal of ensuring workers are prepared to take on these jobs and that local communities realize the long-term benefits of nuclear projects.”

New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said, “Nuclear energy will not only power homes and businesses statewide, it will also create exciting new careers. Through Registered Apprenticeships, our Teacher Ambassador Program, and partnerships with businesses, the New York State Department of Labor stands ready to train the workforce that will help this growing sector thrive. I thank Governor Hochul for leading New York State toward an economically strong and environmentally responsible future.”

SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr. said, “As Governor Hochul leads New York State to the clean renewable energy options of the future, SUNY is proud to continue to serve as an engine of workforce development and upward mobility. SUNY is pleased to participate in today’s roundtable and to partner with community, labor, and industry leaders to prepare our students for high-demand careers from technician certificates to advanced degrees that fuel groundbreaking energy research.”

New York State Building and Construction Trades President Gary LaBarbera said, “Nuclear development has the potential to create thousands of family-sustaining, union careers that will pump economic stimulus into local communities and give more hardworking New Yorkers the opportunity to ascend to the middle class. The expansion of nuclear energy is the missing piece in New York's pursuit of our goals to limit harmful pollutants, cut energy costs, build the clean energy workforce, and ultimately establish a green economy. We applaud Governor Hochul and the New York Power Authority for bringing leaders from across industries together to discuss the critical steps we must take to meet those goals.”

New York State Laborers Organizing Fund Director of Policy and Public Affairs Vincent Albanese said, “As New York charts its path toward a clean energy future, we cannot afford to overlook the engine of that transition—our union workforce. Nuclear energy is an economic lifeline, and this roundtable—and the investments in advanced nuclear it inspires—represents a moment to invest in both our electric grid, our workforce and the middle class.”

International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) International Representative - Business Development Edwin Hill Jr. said, “IBEW members have powered New York for over a century, and we stand ready to help lead the state into the next era of clean, reliable energy. As Governor Hochul calls for the development of advanced nuclear power in Upstate New York, we recognize that building the workforce to support it is just as critical as building the technology itself. Today’s roundtable reflects a shared commitment—from labor, government, and education—to invest in union apprenticeships and training programs that will prepare the next generation of skilled workers to meet this moment. Nuclear power must be part of an all-of-the-above energy strategy, and the IBEW is proud to help make it a reality.”

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Dean of Engineering Dr. Shekhar Garde said, “As our students prepare for the electrical and clean energy careers of the future, RPI is pleased to partner with Governor Hochul, the Power Authority and cross-industry leaders to ensure that the future includes advanced nuclear development in New York. With world-class research and education in nuclear engineering, RPI looks forward to helping meet the workforce needs of our region and shaping the energy landscape of tomorrow.”

Advanced Energy Research and Technology Center (AERTC) at Stony Brook University Chairman of the Board Robert B. Catell said, “The future of the energy industry has many challenges, but it also offers exciting opportunities to improve the quality of life of individuals and provide a tremendous number of high-quality job opportunities. With Governor Hochul’s decision to build advanced nuclear energy in New York, our workforce will need even more individuals with computer skills, knowledge of artificial intelligence, and technical ability to install and maintain new advances in technology. We look forward to continuing our dialogue with the Power Authority, members of the roundtable, educators and energy partners across the state. Stony Brook University and AERTC are committed to advancing innovative solutions that will shape the future of the energy industry.”

Nuclear Energy Institute Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Erin Hultman said, “Nuclear power plants are economic engines for their communities creating lasting, good paying jobs for people from a wide range of fields and educational backgrounds. NEI is proud to support Governor Hochul and the Power Authority as they advance the policies and initiatives that will drive the clean energy workforce New York and the country need.”

Carey Health Solutions President Donald Carey said, “Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York is experiencing unprecedented economic momentum, emerging as a national leader in innovation, job creation, and transformative investment. As today’s roundtable showed, we need strategic partnership with labor, education, and workforce development to advance the Governor’s vision, meet growing power needs and support New York’s climate, economic, and sustainability goals.”

Nuclear NY Co-Founder Isuru Seneviratne said, “For a clean energy transition to be successful, it must be advantageous for the workers responsible for delivering it. That means uplifting the quality of work and wages of current fossil fuel workers, while generating new community-sustaining opportunities. We applaud the leadership demonstrated by the advanced nuclear workforce roundtable and will continue to support Governor Hochul’s efforts to develop nuclear in New York.”

Ontario Power Generation President and CEO Nicolle Butcher said, “With many decades safely operating nuclear power generation, jurisdictions are looking to Ontario as it advances new nuclear power. OPG is pleased to work with the state of New York as they build a thriving nuclear energy sector.”