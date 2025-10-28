Creating More Opportunities to Access State Jobs

In an effort to open up more employment opportunities to a broader range of New Yorkers, Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the Department of Civil Service updated qualifications for hundreds of state jobs to allow for consideration of equivalent experience as an alternative for college degrees. This change builds upon Governor Hochul’s commitment to remove barriers to public service careers while growing and strengthening New York’s economy.

“Many jobseekers have gained valuable real-world work experience in their careers and can use their unique skills and talents to contribute to New York’s dedicated public workforce,” Governor Hochul said. “This common sense change, which is already used by many employers in the private and public sectors nationwide, will eliminate a barrier to rewarding careers faced by many prospective public servants and allow them to put their experience to work to benefit all New Yorkers.”

The Department of Civil Service modernized the minimum requirements for nearly 800 entry- and promotional-level civil service titles to allow equivalent experience as an alternative for college degrees when evaluating jobseekers. By combining experience-based hiring with degree-based hiring, New York is expanding opportunities for many jobseekers without diluting the quality of the candidate pool.

The change, which will take effect this week, impacts close to 20,000 positions in 800 titles. These are currently filled by more than 15,000 employees across state government agencies. Of those titles, more than 600 of them are promotional titles open to current state employees, while more than 150 are entry-level titles open to the general public and are used by state agencies to fill professional job types across a wide range of disciplines.

College degree requirements for middle skill jobs — those that require employees with more than a high school diploma but less than a college degree — restricts the candidate pool and is a barrier for many, locking out the more than half of working-aged adults who do not hold a bachelor’s degree.

Employers nationwide are resetting degree requirements for a wide range of roles for entry-level, professional, and even some supervisory and managerial positions. This is not only a trend in the private sector. The federal government and some states, including New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Maryland, have allowed experience as an alternative to degree requirements for thousands of jobs. Knowledge, skills and abilities gained from work and life experience can be as valuable as university diplomas in today’s fast-changing environment.

Furthermore, allowing experience as an alternative to degree requirements offers opportunities for a more diverse and inclusive workforce for many positions, which many non-degree holders are well-qualified to fill through experience.

New York State Department of Civil Service Commissioner and Civil Service President Timothy Hogues said, “We are hopeful that allowing experience as an alternative to degree requirements for certain positions will help us in our efforts to reach jobseekers in communities where going to college isn’t always possible — or who have simply chosen a different path to begin their careers — but who have real-life work experience to contribute to the workforce. This effort to assist jobseekers who encounter the ‘paper ceiling’ reflects a growing trend among public and private sector employers as part of a growing recognition of the value of work and life experience.”

State Senator Robert Jackson said, “Experience is a curriculum no institution can confer and no exam can grade. With this reform, New York affirms a simple truth: wisdom earned through work, care, and struggle is as valuable as any framed degree. By breaking down artificial barriers to public service, we’re not lowering standards — we’re raising equity. This is how we build a government that mirrors the people it serves: diverse in background, united in purpose, and open to all who’ve proven their worth through action.”

Assemblymember Harry Bronson said, Public service workers are the backbone of our economy. With jobs to fill, equivalent experience is lifting barriers and creating opportunities for candidates from diverse backgrounds to fill critical roles in New York’s state workforce. As Chair of the Assembly Labor Committee, I thank Governor Hochul and the Department of Civil Service for supporting opportunities to serve our state and strengthen our economy by investing in meaningful career pathways in the public sector.”

Assemblymember Al Stirpe said, “As the Assembly Chair of Economic Development, I know how important it is to make it easier for job seekers to find opportunities. By reducing employment barriers, New York State is opening the door for so many working-age adults to contribute their interest and skills towards public service. Allowing equivalent experience to substitute for education not only encourages a diverse and inclusive workforce, but it also reinforces the principle that the lack of a formal degree should never stand in the way of accessing opportunity.”

Assemblymember Stacey Pheffer Amato said, “Under Governor Hochul’s leadership New York continues to make strides towards improving opportunities for individuals to join our State’s governmental workforce. We know that one size does not fit all; and by expanding the path for applicants to either take an exam or apply for a role based on their individual experience, not just a college degree, we are opening the door for more people, and the most qualified people, to have a meaningful career in civil service.”

Since taking office, Governor Hochul has implemented several initiatives to strengthen New York's public workforce. In February 2025, Governor Hochul launched the “You’re Hired” initiative to recruit talented displaced federal public sector workers into State service. In 2024, the state launched the NY HELPS program, temporarily waiving civil service exam requirements for many job vacancies, resulting in more than 34,000 appointments in state government, on top of 11,000 appointments in local governments. In 2023, Governor Hochul extended 12 weeks of fully paid parental leave to the entire state workforce for the first time in state history.

Additionally, the State created 10 Centers for Careers in Government, offering job seekers guidance on civil service systems and career opportunities. Governor Hochul has also lifted the state employment hiring freeze, expanded opportunities for individuals and veterans with disabilities, and funded new testing centers to further support the public workforce. The Department of Civil Service also ran a successful multi-media campaign over the past two years promoting the wide-ranging career opportunities available in New York State public service; the campaign was estimated to have reached 93 percent of New Yorkers aged 18 and older.

To learn more about working for the State of New York and how to take the next step in pursuing a rewarding career in public service, please visit the Department of Civil Service website and follow the Department on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.