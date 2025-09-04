Crop Report for the Period August 26 to September 1, 2025

CANADA, September 4 - Released on September 4, 2025

Dry conditions in most of the province last week allowed producers to make significant progress in the field. Currently, 23 per cent of crops have been harvested, which is up from the 11 per cent reported last week. Harvest progress remains behind the five-year average of 40 per cent and the 10-year average of 34 per cent.

The southwest region continues to lead with 39 per cent of this year's crop in the bin. The southeast region follows closely with 33 per cent of the crop harvested. Producers have harvested 16 per cent of crops in the east-central, 13 per cent in the northeast and 12 per cent in the northwest regions. The west-central region has the most crops remaining in the field with only 10 per cent of crops harvested.

Most winter cereal acres are off with 91 per cent of winter wheat and 88 per cent of fall rye harvested. Pulse crop harvest has also substantially increased last week with 73 per cent of field peas and 60 per cent of lentils in the bin. For spring cereal crops, triticale is the furthest ahead at 61 per cent, followed by barley at 34 per cent and durum at 30 per cent. Oats are 17 per cent and spring wheat is 14 per cent completed. Most oilseed crops are still in the field. Mustard is the furthest advanced at 10 per cent harvested, followed by canola at four per cent. No flax crops have been reported as harvested yet.

Most parts of the province were dry last week with only small amounts of rain falling in the southwest. The Piapot area reported the highest amount of rainfall for the week at 25 millimetres (mm), followed by the Dollard area at 20 mm. The Cadillac and Shaunavon areas received 18 mm over the past week.

Producers were happy with the limited rainfall that allowed them to make steady harvest progress, but this also caused a slight decline in topsoil moisture levels. Currently, cropland topsoil moisture is rated as two per cent surplus, 67 per cent adequate, 29 per cent short and two per cent very short. Hayland topsoil moisture is rated as two per cent surplus, 55 per cent adequate, 36 per cent short and seven per cent very short. Pasture topsoil moisture is rated as three per cent surplus, 51 per cent adequate, 37 per cent short and nine per cent very short. Producers are hopeful for rain following harvest to help replenish soil moisture conditions and mitigate fire risk.

Crop damage reported over the past week was mainly due to wind and dry conditions. Crop regrowth and lodging have caused some challenges for producers while combining. Grasshoppers and bertha armyworms continue to cause minor crop damage in some regions of the province.

As producers continue with harvest and other field work, they are reminded to exercise caution and remain safe in all the work that they do. Fire risk remains high in many areas due to the dry conditions. In addition to carrying fire extinguishers on equipment, producers are encouraged to have water trucks and tillage equipment on standby to mitigate risk.

A complete, printable version of the Crop Report is available online.

Follow the 2025 Crop Report on Twitter at @SKAgriculture.

-30-

For more information, contact: