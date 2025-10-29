Regina Police Service Receive Civil Forfeiture Funding to Renovate Range

CANADA, October 29 - Released on October 29, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan is redirecting proceeds of crime through the Criminal Property Forfeiture Fund, providing over $280,000 for the Regina Police Service (RPS) to renovate its indoor police firearms range. Modernizing the facility, which is used by a variety of law enforcement agencies across the province, will strengthen policing services and create a safer Saskatchewan.

An equal amount will also be provided to the Victims' Fund, which is used to support victims of crime and aid in the delivery of community programming.

"Maintaining and updating police training facilities is one of the first steps in building safe communities for Saskatchewan residents and families," Legislative Secretary for the Minister of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Michael Weger said. "The Criminal Property Forfeiture Fund disbursement program allows us to distribute forfeited funds from criminal activity to law enforcement agencies and community organizations. With this distribution, Saskatchewan officers will benefit from a state-of-the-art training centre and instruction."

The modernization of the RPS indoor police firearms range will provide officers with advances in firearms technology and optimal training experiences.

The facility trains numerous Saskatchewan law enforcement personnel, including Saskatchewan Police College recruits from Prince Albert, Saskatoon, Corman Park, Vanscoy, Moose Jaw, Estevan, Weyburn, Luseland, Dalmeny and File Hills. Additionally, it assists in training Protective Services employees, as well as all municipal police agencies with firearms instructor programs through the Police College.

"Crime in our community is evolving - and so must our response," Regina Police Service Deputy Chief Trent Stevely said. "Ongoing, relevant training is essential to keeping both the public and our officers safe. This funding ensures every officer who trains here is equipped with the skills they need to respond effectively."

The Criminal Property Forfeiture Fund includes forfeited cash and the proceeds of other forfeited assets which are converted into cash under The Seizure of Criminal Property Act. Distributions from the fund are designed to enhance public safety and assist victims and are made at least once per fiscal year when resources allow. Since its inception in 2009, over $10 million has gone back into Saskatchewan communities through the Fund.

Distributions approved in fall 2025 total over $1.6 million. In 2024-25, over $1.1 million was approved for distribution to police operations, the Victims' Fund and community organizations.

For more information on previous distributions, visit Criminal Property Forfeiture Fund Supports Community Safety Initiatives | News and Media | Government of Saskatchewan.

