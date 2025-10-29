Royal Saskatchewan Museum Celebrates Dinovember

CANADA, October 29 - Released on October 29, 2025

Dinovember is back, as the Royal Saskatchewan Museum (RSM) gets set to celebrate all things dinosaur!

Dinosaur lovers of all ages will be visiting the T.rex Gallery, home of Scotty, the world's largest Tyrannosaurus rex, and taking part in fun-filled activities and programs.

Throughout Dinovember visitors are encouraged to wear their best dinosaur gear while at the museum. Visitors can also pick up a Dinovember scavenger hunt to complete as they wander through the exhibits and look for special Dinovember fun facts. Complete the scavenger hunt and receive a special Dinovember sticker.

"Dinovember is a special time at the Royal Saskatchewan Museum - featuring a roaring look at our province's dinosaurs, fossils, history and palaeontology," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Alana Ross said. "This is a great opportunity to get a glimpse into our province's past and take in the museum's world-class exhibits, interactive displays, and fantastic educational programs."

With fun-filled activities, programs and amazing exhibits for guests of all ages, there is always an adventure waiting around the next corner at the RSM.

Dinovember Programing

Dinovember Kick-Off - Saturday, November 1 - 1:30-3:30pm

Welcome to the month of Dinovember! Learn more about the World's Largest T.rex with an interactive Scotty Talk, explore more about dinosaurs in Saskatchewan in the Learning Lab and meet our mascot Munchie and his baby dinosaur friends.

No registration required - for guests of all ages.

Dinovember Weekends - Saturday and Sunday - 1:30pm-3:30pm

The Learning Lab is open every Saturday and Sunday in the month of November. Explore fossils and dinosaurs with hands-on activities.

The Field Station is also open 10:00am - 4:00pm both Saturday and Sunday in November.

Dinovember Silly Story - Sunday, November 2 - 10:00am-10:30am

A story about the fun adventures of the dinosaurs found in our museum exhibits.

No registration required - for ages 3-5 with caregivers.

Science on a Sphere: When Dinosaurs Roamed - November 3 and 10 - 11:00am and 2:00pm

Join us around one of a small handful of video-spheres in Canada for exclusive Dinovember content.

Find out where the continents were when dinosaurs evolved on Earth. Watch as ancient ocean levels rise and fall as the result of an asteroid impact at the end of the Cretaceous.

No registration required - ages 8 and over.

Join us around western Canada's only spherical screen for exclusive Dinovember content.

Stuffie Sleepover with Scotty - November 18 - 10:30am-11:30am

Bring a stuffed animal friend to the museum and enjoy learning about dinosaurs together.

Leave your stuffie for an overnight adventure at the RSM. Pick up your stuffie the next day. You will then discover what they got up to overnight with the pictures we will share after the sleepover!

No registration required- for ages 3-5 with caregivers.

Mini Museum Movers for Dinovember - November 29 - 10:00am-10:30am

Join us for action rhymes, movement, songs and stories with a dinosaur theme.

No registration required - for ages 3-5 with caregivers.

More information on Dinovember activities and programming is available on the RSM website https://royalsaskmuseum.ca/.

Teachers can book their fieldtrips on the RSM website using the new online booking system.

