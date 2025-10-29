Physician Innovation Fund Strengthens Health Care Teams, Secures Patient Access to Primary Care

CANADA, October 29 - Released on October 29, 2025

In August 2024, the Government of Saskatchewan and the Saskatchewan Medical Association (SMA) launched a $10 million annual Physician Innovation Fund to support family physician-led, team-based health care clinics in communities across the province.

This agreement invests in innovative ideas from physicians themselves to improve patient access to high-quality, team-based primary care and strengthen collaboration between successful Innovation Fund recipients and resources within Saskatchewan's public health care system.

"This funding represents a major step forward in building stronger, team-based care models that improve patient outcomes and support physicians in their practices," Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "Physicians are empowered to explore innovative ideas, enhance patient care through team-based approaches, and support their professional growth."

To date, the Innovation Fund has been allocated to 28 approved projects in communities across the province. The funding has supported the creation of more than 56 full-time equivalent positions, including nurses, nurse practitioners, licensed practical nurses, social workers, pharmacists, psychologists, elders and other clinical staff. Funding also recognizes the leadership role of physicians within these primary care teams by supporting training and development opportunities, as well as time to collaborate with team members.

In addition to ongoing projects, funding has been allocated to cover one-time expenses, including medical equipment, clinic renovations, computer systems and training for team members.

"The Innovation Fund shows what can be achieved to improve patient care and access when physicians are involved in designing and implementing positive changes," SMA president Dr. Pamela Arnold said. "The fund is unique in Canada and is something the SMA is quite proud of and grateful for. It provides family physicians with the opportunity to implement team-based care in a way that works for them, their colleagues, and ultimately their patients."

The fund also aims to improve physician work-life balance, supporting the province's ongoing efforts to retain and recruit doctors, as well as strengthening collaboration between the successful applicants and the Saskatchewan Health Authority, further integrating care and improving coordination within the health system.

An Implementation Support Team at the SMA, funded through the Innovation Fund, is working closely with clinics to advance their projects while learning and leadership development opportunities are ongoing for all Saskatchewan primary care clinics.

For further information on the Innovation Fund, visit: saskatchewan.ca/health-innovation-fund.

