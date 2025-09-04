Rural and Remote Health Minister Heads East on Provincial Tour

CANADA, September 4 - Released on September 4, 2025

As part of her rural Saskatchewan tour, Rural and Remote Health Minister Lori Carr travels today to Grenfell and Moosomin.

“I look forward to connecting personally with local leadership, health care staff and residents in these communities – and learning more about their needs and experiences,” Carr said. “Our government’s priority is ensuring all citizens of Saskatchewan receive the care they need, when they need it, close to home.”

In Grenfell, Minister Carr will meet with community members regarding the new 33-bed long-term care (LTC) home project. in June 2025, general contractor PCL Construction was chosen to lead the construction project following a two-stage procurement process. The LTC home will include two spa tub rooms, a commercial kitchen, common living and dining spaces, administrative areas, a maintenance garage and parking stalls. Construction is underway and is expected to be completed by 2027.

This fiscal year, the province is also providing the Grenfell Health Centre with $146,000 in funding to replace its sprinkler system, ensuring upgrades are current.

In Moosomin, Minister Carr will meet with staff and residents for a tour of the Southeast Integrated Care Centre, which includes 58 long-term care beds and 27 in-patient beds.

-30-

For more information, contact: