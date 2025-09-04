FLORENCE NGENZEBUHORO SELECTED AS TOP COMMUNITY LEADER & GROWTH STRATEGIST OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP

Florence Ngenzebuhoro will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Florence Ngenzebuhoro was recently selected as Top Community Leader & Growth Strategist of the Year 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith more than two decades of experience in nonprofit leadership, social services, and public advocacy, Florence Ngenzebuhoro has proven herself as a transformative force and unwavering advocate for Francophone minorities, refugees, immigrants, and women in vulnerable situations. As a dynamic, results-driven leader, she currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of FN Strategies & Consulting Services Inc., a firm she founded to provide tailored strategies for organizational growth, equity, and sustainability across Canada.Florence has been honored as an Officer of the Order of Ontario and a recipient of the Ordre de la Pléiade. In 2024, she became the first woman of colour to receive the Prix Boréal, Francophone Canada’s highest honour, in recognition of her inclusive leadership and pioneering work in community development. Through FN Strategies, Florence is committed to positively impacting over 100 organizations within five years, helping them become more innovative, effective, and community-focused.Her story is one of resilience, vision, and service. She continues to champion ethical leadership, intersectional equity, and systemic change, ensuring that every individual, regardless of language, origin, or circumstance, has access to opportunity and dignity.Her previous roles include serving as Executive Director and CEO of the Centre Francophone du Grand Toronto from 2017 to 2023, where she led the institution through an unprecedented period of growth and service expansion. Prior to that, she worked in various leadership roles within Ontario’s public service, focusing on community development, health, and immigration services. Florence has also held key leadership positions in Francophone-focused community organizations, consistently advocating for language equity and inclusion.Florence’s areas of expertise span strategic planning, organizational development, and executive leadership. She brings deep knowledge in immigration and refugee settlement, mental health and trauma-informed care, access to affordable housing, and legal aid. Her background in healthcare equity and language accessibility, combined with her ability to lead diverse, mission-driven teams, makes her a sought-after voice in the nonprofit and public service sectors. She is also passionate about community capacity building and leadership development, and she regularly mentors emerging leaders committed to social impact.Before embarking on her professional career in Canada, Florence Ngenzebuhoro was born into the royal family of Burundi and pursued legal studies at the University of Burundi. Her path took a dramatic turn in 1994 when she was forced to flee the country due to civil war. Arriving in Canada as a refugee and single mother with limited English and no resources, Florence faced immense challenges, experiences that would later shape her life’s mission to create inclusive, dignified access to services for Francophone immigrants and vulnerable communities. These experiences fueled her lifelong mission: to ensure that no other person faces the same isolation she once did. Determined to make a difference, Florence went on to earn a Master’s degree in Social Work from Laurentian University and pursued further education in strategic leadership and nonprofit management through prestigious programs at York University, Harvard Business School, and Stanford Graduate School of Business.Throughout her illustrious career, Florence Ngenzebuhoro has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December for her selection as Top Community Leader & Growth Strategist of the Year 2025.In addition to her successful career, Florence is an active and passionate community leader. Under her guidance, the Centre Francophone du Grand Toronto expanded to nine service hubs and now supports more than 41,000 residents annually through programs in healthcare, mental health, housing, legal aid, resettlement, and skills training. Her leadership has left a lasting mark on Ontario’s Francophone landscape and beyond.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Florence Ngenzebuhoro for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Florence is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Florence Ngenzebuhoro attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. Florence's message is “Never give up. Anything is possible here. We are so lucky to live in Canada. Let’s take advantage of the opportunities afforded to us, but also make sure we give back to this wonderful country. Never be daunted. As a woman of colour, I have seen obstacles. I would say to anyone: stay true to your beliefs, and exercise gratitude and respect. 