Where Philosophy, Science, and Literature are Powerfully Combined in this Nonfiction Novel

Mythic Worlds and the One You Can Believe In

Misconceptions of world history are explained as Toliver explores the world of wisdom, logic, and human expression

YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In our modern world, misconceptions aren't a new phenomenon. “Mythic Worlds and the One You Can Believe In” will explore how world history continues to shape today’s global conflicts. It conveys how we can transcend religious and political conflicts by comprehending the natural history of the universe, which is roughly 13.8 billion years old.The book illustrates how some long-held ideas in philosophy and literature have found it difficult to keep up with what science today verifies about reality by taking an objective look at the universe as a whole. Many of these ideas still serve as fuel for patriotism and even violence today.Harold Toliver is the author of several books in literary history and theory. He is also a retired Professor of American, English, and Comparative Literature at the University of California. In this book, he examines how misconceptions and myths have persisted and how embracing what we now know about the world might promote more rational thought and envision a more peaceful future.Reviewer Amy K. from Amazon gives 5 stars as she praises, “Harold Toliver's Mythic Worlds and the One You Can Believe In is a thought-provoking exploration of the intersection between philosophy, science, and literature. Toliver challenges long-standing misconceptions about world history and examines how these beliefs contribute to modern-day conflicts and sectarian tensions.” Another reviewer, Momna, praises the book as “a thought-provoking exploration of belief systems.”“Mythic Worlds and the One You Can Believe In” is available on Amazon and all other major publishing platforms worldwide. Don’t miss out and grab a copy!Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.

