Katie Moak’s 'Tommy’s Flag' Tells the Heartwarming Story of a Blind Kitten and the Values That Shaped His Journey

Tommy's Flag: A Blind Kitten's Tale

The illustrated children’s book offers a gentle introduction to courage, empathy, and patriotism—rooted in a true story.

YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- “ Tommy’s Flag: A Blind Kitten’s Tale ” by Katie Moak tells the touching story of a kitten born without sight who lived with quiet bravery and an unwavering spirit. Though written for children, the book explores universal themes—kindness in the face of difference, love for one’s country, and the quiet strength found in resilience.Inspired by a real kitten Moak once cared for, the story captures how Tommy, despite being blind, faced his world without fear. Rather than focusing on disability, the book highlights how Tommy's spirit transcended his limitations. His actions—simple, sincere, and deeply felt—become an invitation for children to see others with compassion and to appreciate what it means to live in a country where dreams are possible.Alongside Tommy’s journey, the book reflects Moak’s values and upbringing. Raised in Old Salem, Texas, in a log cabin with seven siblings, she developed a strong sense of gratitude and patriotism that now infuses her storytelling. Her experiences traveling the world only strengthened her appreciation for American freedoms—an outlook that gently surfaces in the narrative.Aimed primarily at readers aged 5 to 10, “Tommy’s Flag: A Blind Kitten’s Tale” avoids didactic messaging. Instead, it uses quiet moments of courage, friendship, and love to communicate the book’s central ideas. The story also invites discussion—at home or in the classroom—about caring for animals, welcoming those who are different, and what it means to be part of a community.Though short and simply told, “Tommy’s Flag: A Blind Kitten’s Tale” leaves a lasting impression. It serves as both a tribute to the real Tommy and a message of encouragement for young readers learning how to treat others—and themselves—with dignity and heart.“Tommy’s Flag: A Blind Kitten’s Tale” is now available for purchase on Amazon and through other major online retailers. Grab a copy today!About Inks & Bindings Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.

