Unfiltered Faith and Irreverent Reflection in Father Ken Deasy’s Bold Memoir

Get off the Cross, Someone Else Needs the Wood: The Growin’ of a Roamin’ Catholic Priest

Raised under the harsh polarities of a strict Catholic childhood and a chaotic family life, Father Deasy recounts his journey from an angry, wayward young man to a vibrant and service-driven priest. His book is a searing exploration of faith, identity, and meaning, one that rejects the genres with both sharp humor and profound emotional authenticity. As Shah describes, the tone of the book "varies from nostalgic to raw and even cuttingly critical," capturing the unfiltered reality of a life full of inconsistency, mercy, and conviction.At the heart of the book is Deasy's metaphor of "living on the cross," a raw image used to challenge readers to find their own pain but look beyond it, to help and serve others, accept service, and see the silver linings in their world. This refrain becomes a thread throughout the book's mixture of memoir and moral guidebook.As the chapters unfold, the memoir shifts seamlessly from personal stories to much greater and broader reflections on society, faith, and human responsibility. Deasy discusses uncomfortable questions head-on, such as why God allows catastrophic events, offering thoughtful insights into suffering, accountability, and the resilience of the human spirit. His perspective is not one of hard belief, but of progressive, heartfelt spirituality that invites readers to embrace grace over perfection."Get Off the Cross, Someone Else Needs the Wood" is a story of survival, redemption, and spiritual awakening. It is a request to confront the uncomfortable, laugh in the face of affliction, and find strength in vulnerability. More than a memoir, it is a call to live authentically, love freely, and embody faith through action.

