InventionHome® Inventor Creates Comfortable, Versatile, and Joint-Friendly Alternative to Standard Core Training Tools

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Betsy Z. of Indianapolis, IN is the creator of the ULTIMUS, a multipurpose exercise ball designed to provide an effective, ergonomic, and accessible solution for strengthening the core and stabilizing muscles. Unlike conventional medicine balls or Pilates rings, the ULTIMUS prioritizes comfort, safety, and versatility that makes it suitable for users of all ages and fitness levels, including those with joint sensitivity or physical limitations.Traditional core-strengthening tools often present barriers to consistent use: medicine balls can be heavy and rigid, while Pilates rings may cause discomfort when gripped tightly or placed between the knees. Many of these tools also fail to provide balanced resistance, and users begin to rely on improper or unsafe movements that can cause serious injury. The ULTIMUS addresses these challenges with a cushioned memory foam core and a textured outer material composed of polyester and bamboo fiber.The ULTIMUS weighs approximately 4-lbs. and engages the abdominals, obliques, lower back, hips, inner thighs, and upper body through squeezing, holding, rotational, and balance-based movements. Its design makes it adaptable for use at home, in gyms, outdoor fitness, rehabilitation centers, and physical therapy practices. Whether used in standing, sitting, or lying positions, the ULTIMUS provides a safe and efficient way to improve strength, coordination, balance, and posture.Key features and benefits include:• Multipurpose Functionality: targets abdominals, obliques, hips, inner thighs, lower back, and upper body with a single tool.• Comfort-Focused Design: soft gel memory foam core and textured outer surface reduce strain and fatigue during workouts.• Joint-Friendly Alternative: safer and more ergonomic than medicine balls and Pilates rings for individuals with knee, back, or hand discomfort.• Improved Ergonomics: wider, cushioned surface is easier to grip, more comfortable between the knees, and safer for repetitive use.• Posture and Balance Support: encourages functional movement and reduces risk of injury by supporting joint health.Many individuals are left relying on hard, awkward, or uncomfortable tools that discourage consistent core training. These limitations can lead to skipped workouts, improper lifting techniques, or even injury. The ULTIMUS offers a safe, functional, and approachable alternative that supports long-term health, mobility, and strength for numerous users.Betsy filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her ULTIMUS product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the ULTIMUS can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at https://www.inventionhome.com or email info@inventionhome.com.For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at https://articles.inventionhome.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.