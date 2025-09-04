Governor Abbott, First Lady Abbott Distribute Laptops To Center Point ISD Students
TEXAS, September 4 - September 4, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release
Governor Greg Abbott and First Lady Cecilia Abbott today distributed laptops to Center Point Independent School District (CISD) students hit hardest by the catastrophic Fourth of July floods so they can stay on top of their education as they continue to recover.
"Today, as children return to school, we want make sure they have every tool available to them to help them succeed," said Governor Abbott. "We know how essential a laptop is to the education process, and that's why we are proud to join AT&T and Compudopt to ensure you all have access to your very own laptop."
The laptops were donated through a collaboration between AT&T, Compudopt, The Center Point Alliance for Progress, CISD, and The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country.
During his remarks, Governor Abbott emphasized the importance of lifting up students and families who endured devastating losses, commending them for their strength and resilience in the face of tragedy. The Governor thanked AT&T, Compudopt, the Center Point Alliance for Progress, and the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country for stepping up with investments that will help students receive the resources they need to stay connected and continue learning in an increasingly digital world. The Governor also met with impacted families to hear their stories, honor their loved ones, and reaffirm his unwavering support.
Additional photos of the event will be provided here when available.
Governor Abbott continues to take action to provide all necessary resources to local officials as they respond to and recover from flooding, including:
- Extending the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) the Individual Assistance registration period
- Presenting two rounds of checks alongside the Vaqueros del Mar Texas Flood Relief Fund to additional families impacted by the flooding in the Hill Country
- Joining the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country to announce over $40 million in long-term flood relief funding efforts
- Announcing the approval of Uvalde County to the Presidential Disaster Declaration
- Celebrating the re-opening of Cow Creek Bridge
- Requesting federal disaster assistance for Uvalde County following flood impacts
- Announcing 10 additional counties added to President Trump’s Major Disaster Declaration
- Requesting Real County be added to President Trump’s Major Disaster Declaration
- Announcing eligibility for additional counties for SNAP replacement benefits
- Updating the state’s disaster declaration to include four additional impacted communities and requesting nine counties be added to President Trump’s Major Disaster Declaration
- Securing approval for federal disaster assistance for two additional counties to President Trump’s Major Disaster Declaration
- Requesting the addition of two counties to President Trump's Major Disaster Declaration
- Meeting with impacted Texans and first responders in San Angelo and providing an update on the state's ongoing response and recovery operations
- Updating the state’s disaster declaration to include five additional counties and announcing federal approval of three more counties added to President Trump’s Major Disaster Declaration
- Announcing 26 additional counties eligible for SNAP hot foods
- Surveying flood damage with Chief of the National Guard Bureau and member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Steven Nordhaus in the Texas Hill Country
- Requesting the addition of three counties for President Trump's Major Disaster Declaration
- Announcing up to $5 million in funding is available through the Texas Micro-Business Disaster Recovery Loan Program
- Announcing over $1.9 million in grant funding to hospitals in Kerrville and Llano impacted by recent catastrophic floods
- Touring flood damage in Leander and providing an update on Texas' continued response to severe flooding impacting Central Texas
- Receiving approval for federal disaster assistance for additional impacted communities
- Requesting the addition of five counties to the Presidential Disaster Declaration
- Visiting with impacted Texans alongside President Trump in Kerrville
- Launching the new Texas Flooding Emotional Support Line
- Obtaining approval for federal disaster assistance for additional impacted communities
- Requesting additional counties for President Trump's Major Disaster Declaration
- Directing the state’s ongoing flood response and recovery efforts
- Announcing disaster unemployment assistance for flood impacts
- Surveying Kerr County flood damage, including the Hunt Store, and updating Texans on response efforts
- Providing an update on the state’s ongoing flood response in impacted communities
- Obtaining approval from President Trump for federal disaster assistance as part of a Major Disaster Declaration
- Amending the state’s disaster declaration to include additional impacted counties and providing an update on the state’s emergency response in affected areas
- Providing an update on the state’s response to severe flooding in Kerr County and surrounding communities
- Increasing the readiness level of the State Operations Center and activating additional state emergency response resources as portions of West and Central Texas prepared for heavy rainfall and flash flooding threats
- Deploying state emergency response resources ahead of the rain and flooding threat
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.