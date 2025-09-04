Governor Abbott, First Lady Abbott Distribute Laptops To Center Point ISD Students

TEXAS, September 4 - September 4, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott and First Lady Cecilia Abbott today distributed laptops to Center Point Independent School District (CISD) students hit hardest by the catastrophic Fourth of July floods so they can stay on top of their education as they continue to recover.

"Today, as children return to school, we want make sure they have every tool available to them to help them succeed," said Governor Abbott. "We know how essential a laptop is to the education process, and that's why we are proud to join AT&T and Compudopt to ensure you all have access to your very own laptop."

The laptops were donated through a collaboration between AT&T, Compudopt, The Center Point Alliance for Progress, CISD, and The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country.

During his remarks, Governor Abbott emphasized the importance of lifting up students and families who endured devastating losses, commending them for their strength and resilience in the face of tragedy. The Governor thanked AT&T, Compudopt, the Center Point Alliance for Progress, and the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country for stepping up with investments that will help students receive the resources they need to stay connected and continue learning in an increasingly digital world. The Governor also met with impacted families to hear their stories, honor their loved ones, and reaffirm his unwavering support.

