Staff Reporting 25-26 NDE Support and Upcoming Deadline

Public, Nonpublic, ESU, Special Purpose, Rule 18

To support the upcoming Staff Reporting 25-26 statutory deadline of September 15, NDE staff will be available on Wednesday, Sept 10 from 10-11am CST to answer any questions school staff may have.

Additional information, including the zoom link and a presentation, can be found at our Workday page: https://help.education.ne.gov/knowledge-base/workdays/

Staff Reporting instructions are available here . To add the Staff Reporting 2025-2026 collection to legacy portal accounts, a new activation code is required every year and can be obtained from your portal District Administrator. The collection is located within the Student & Staff (NSSRS) tab of the portal.

When completing the Staff Reporting collection, please ensure all staff email addresses are correct (for those required). The NDE uses email addresses from Staff Reporting for communications to our Districts and Schools. Email addresses will be utilized after the October 31 deadline. (Staff Reporting is open until June 30 for Districts/Systems to make updates throughout the school year and has several different deadlines.)

Once data has been entered into the Staff Reporting collection please visit the NSSRS Validation collection in legacy portal, to view any associated errors and reports. These errors/reports change throughout the school year, so please review the data within NSSRS Validation every so often.