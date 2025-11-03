Upcoming Deadline for 2024-2025 NEP Changes

Public District

As you are reviewing your 2024-2025 data in the NEP Secure collection (available in the Legacy NDE Portal), should you find that you need to make any changes to your 2024-2025 cohort or dropout data, please submit a Graduation Cohort Resolution Request through the Consolidated Data Collections (CDC) in the NDE Legacy Portal by November 14, 2025. Submitting by this date will guarantee NDE time to review and potentially process your changes before the 2024-2025 cohort graduation and dropout rates are finalized for publication in the Nebraska Education Profile (NEP): https://nep.education.ne.gov/. (While Graduation Cohort Resolution Requests will continue to be accepted after November 14th, any changes made will not be reflected in the NEP until the following year.)