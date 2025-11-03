Nebraska’s Claire Woeppel Elected National FFA Central Region Vice President

News Release

Nebraska is celebrating a major achievement for its youth leadership today as Claire Woeppel of the Chambers FFA Chapter was elected to a national office. Woeppel was chosen as the Central Region Vice President for the 2025-26 National FFA Officer Team during the final session of the 98th National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis. She becomes the first Nebraskan to hold a national FFA office since Brennan Costello served as Central Region Vice President in 2012–13

Woeppel’s election is a testament to the strong leadership development within Nebraska’s FFA program. She is one of six outstanding members from across the country selected by the National FFA Delegates to lead the organization for the next year.

“This is an incredible moment for Nebraska FFA and a tremendous honor for Claire and her family,” said Sarah Heideman, FFA State Advisor at the Nebraska Department of Education. “Claire embodies the dedication, leadership, and passion that Nebraska’s agricultural education programs strive to instill in every student. We know she will represent the Central Region with distinction and inspire thousands of FFA members across the country to achieve their full potential.”

Woeppel joins a prestigious team of leaders, including National President Trey Myers from Oklahoma, National Secretary Lilly Nyland from Michigan, and Vice Presidents representing the Eastern, Western, and Southern regions.

The six members were selected from a pool of 37 candidates who underwent an extensive interview process with the National FFA Officer Nominating Committee before the final selection by the delegates.

Throughout their year of service, the National FFA Officers will travel across the nation, engaging with thousands of FFA members, teachers, corporate partners, and government officials. They will lead personal growth and leadership training conferences for members nationwide and play a vital role in establishing policies that will guide the future of the organization.

The National FFA Organization continues to grow, serving as a premier school-based national youth leadership development organization with more than 1,042,245 student members in 9,207 local FFA chapters across all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

More information about FFA and the Convention can be found at ffa.org.