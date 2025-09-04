Salt Lake Community College Redwood Incident
On Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at approximately 8:30 pm, a 16-year-old male juvenile was walking on Community Blvd. on the west side of Salt Lake Community College’s Taylorsville (Redwood Campus). The male reported he was being followed by a white GMC truck occupied by two Hispanic males inside. They jumped out of the truck and stabbed him in the back. There are indications that this is gang-related activity. The victim was taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries and was released within a few hours. The Utah Highway Patrol (UHP), which provides police services for the community college, is working with the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) to conduct a thorough investigation into this incident.
The UHP/SBI is asking anyone who may have information about this incident or who may have seen this vehicle in the area to call the Utah Highway Patrol dispatch at 801-887-3800.

