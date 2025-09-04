Submit Release
24/7 Always On: Geothermal & Critical Minerals Session to Spotlight Resilience at Houston Energy & Climate Week 2025

27/7 Energy Abundance Session for Houston Energy & Climate Week

Houston Energy & Climate Week (HECW), will feature “24/7 Energy Abundance with Geothermal & Critical Minerals” September 17, at POST Houston (401 Franklin St.).

This is the Power of "&" in action. Together, #geothermal and #lithium represent Houston’s unstoppable leadership in climate resilience.”
— Brandy Obvintseva
HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A highlight of Houston Energy & Climate Week (HECW), running from September 14 to 19, 2025, will be the full-day program “24/7 Energy Abundance with Geothermal & Critical Minerals” on Wednesday, September 17, at POST Houston (401 Franklin St.).

This session will explore how geothermal power and critical minerals work together to deliver reliable, sustainable, always-on energy solutions at the heart of the global energy transition.

Featured Speakers include:

Dr. Sharita Humphrey, CEO, Eco Power Source USA
Peter Duncan, CEO, MicroSeismic
Gonzalo Macchiavello, COO, GT Titan
Lev Ring, Sage GeoSystems
Nasikul Islam, Exceed Geo Energy
Reza Fard, Vallourec
Representatives from Equinor, TerraVolta, and Altillion

This event is sponsored by Geothermal Rising, Microseismic, Gallant and The Post Houston. It is produced and curated by Elizabeth Cambre of Vallorec.

“This is the Power of "&" in action,' said Brandy Obvintseva, Communications Director of Geothermal Rising and Principal of Gallant. “Geothermal provides 24/7 clean baseload energy, heating and cooling; and rare minerals fuel the batteries and mobility solutions of tomorrow. Together, they represent Houston’s unstoppable leadership in climate resilience.”

Registration is complimentary
Check out the complete agenda and register here: https://luma.com/bk9pjt42

About Houston Energy & Climate Week
HECW convenes leaders across energy, climate, technology, and community to accelerate the global energy transition. With the 2025 theme Unstoppable, HECW highlights Houston’s resilience, diversity, and innovation as the foundation for a sustainable future.

More info: climateweekhouston.com

About Gallant
Gallant collaborates with innovative clients in B2B industries, including Energy Transition, Geothermal, Space, and Chemistries, to craft brands and cultures that amplify a company’s vision and articulate its solutions to complex challenges within today’s communications ecosystem. More info: Gallantculture.com

Brandy Obvintsev
Gallant Culture
+1 281-222-7277
A few of our sponsors riffing on Geothermal

