i-Tech Support Launches i-Tech Academy to Help Businesses Boost Cybersecurity, Embrace AI, and Build Resilience

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- i-Tech Support, a leading provider of Managed IT, ERP, and technology consulting services, today announced the launch of i-Tech Academy—a new learning platform designed to help organizations and their employees develop the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in an increasingly digital and AI-driven world.The launch of i-Tech Academy marks the next step in i-Tech’s commitment to innovation, expanding its services beyond traditional IT and EdTech to support organizations of all kinds. Through i-Tech Academy, businesses gain access to practical training and resources designed to strengthen cybersecurity awareness, accelerate AI adoption, and build long-term digital resilience. By equipping teams with the skills and confidence to navigate today’s evolving technology landscape, i-Tech Academy helps clients turn disruption into opportunity.i-Tech Academy’s core modules include:· Responsible AI & Ethics – Guidance on AI governance, compliance, and ethical considerations.· Cybersecurity & AI Readiness – Training employees to recognize threats and safely leverage AI tools.· Organizational Resilience & Client Innovation – Helping businesses use AI securely to improve client outcomes and sharpen competitive edge.i-Tech Academy is a unique offering that allows our trained educators to build on our long-standing mission of empowering clients with cutting-edge technology by teaching them how to use it effectively,” said Armando Huerta, CEO of i-Tech Support. “We designed this program to help organizations stay safe and scale in a way that not only keeps up with innovation but also enables them to differentiate themselves and lead the way—confidently, securely, and responsibly.”i-Tech Academy is part of a broader suite of services i-Tech provides to support digital transformation, including Managed IT Services, Cloud ERP solutions, and Technology Consulting. By combining hands-on training with enterprise-grade solutions, i-Tech enables its clients to streamline operations, protect critical data, and stay competitive in a rapidly changing marketplace. To explore the full program and see how your team can benefit, click here to learn more about i-Tech Academy About i-Tech SupportFounded in 1999 and based in Orlando, i-Tech Support delivers managed IT services, advanced cybersecurity, cloud solutions, and ERP consulting. As an Acumatica Gold Certified Partner, i-Tech has maintained a 100% ERP implementation success rate, delivering projects on time, within budget, and with measurable results. Our IT infrastructure expertise and business application knowledge position us as a true end-to-end technology partner—empowering clients to secure, optimize, and grow with confidence

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.