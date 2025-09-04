Viral Star Jerseyy Joe Dances to 'Too Much Junk' at StorageBlue, Reaching Over 7 Million Fans

StorageBlue Music has scored another viral moment with its debut track “Too Much Junk,” thanks to a high-energy appearance by influencer Jerseyy Joe.

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- StorageBlue Music - the bold new music label launched by E! Entertainment Television founder Alan Mruvka - has scored another viral moment with its debut track “Too Much Junk,” thanks to a high-energy appearance by influencer and dance sensation Jerseyy Joe at the StorageBlue facility in Newark, NJ.Known for his signature dance routines and infectious energy, @jerseyyjoe brought his 1.2 million Instagram followers and 6.7 million TikTok fans into the heart of the StorageBlue experience, performing to “Too Much Junk” throughout the company’s Newark facility. With StorageBlue’s bold branding woven throughout the video - visible on walls, doors, and signage - the content served not only as a high-impact viral moment, but also as a visually immersive, authentic expression of the brand itself.The result: a buzzworthy, entertaining piece of content that perfectly embodies StorageBlue Music’s mission to create new, viral ways for brands to connect with modern audiences.“This is exactly the kind of moment we envisioned when we launched StorageBlue Music,” said Alan Mruvka. “In today’s media landscape, it’s not just about traditional ads. It’s about creating content that people want to watch and share. With the right track, the right talent, and the right timing, music becomes marketing that moves.”The viral video featuring “Too Much Junk” demonstrates how StorageBlue Music gives brands a powerful toolkit to tap into music-driven marketing. By producing catchy, campaign-ready tracks and pairing them with cultural influencers, StorageBlue Music helps companies spark real engagement on platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube far beyond what traditional ads can achieve.This is the second major push behind “Too Much Junk,” a danceable, hook-filled track originally released as part of StorageBlue’s own marketing campaign. From playlist placement to now a viral dance trend, the track proves that music can be a launchpad for brand storytelling and cultural relevance.About StorageBlue MusicStorageBlue Music, founded by E! Entertainment Television founder Alan Mruvka, is a forward-thinking music label that helps brands connect with audiences through original, campaign-ready music. From influencer collaborations to viral videos, StorageBlue Music transforms marketing into entertainment that gets shared, streamed, and remembered.Companies interested in custom music campaigns are encouraged to reach out to explore collaboration opportunities.About Jerseyy JoeJerseyy Joe is a New Jersey-based content creator and dance influencer with over 7.9 million combined followers across Instagram and TikTok. Known for his smooth moves and authentic style, Joe has become a go-to creator for brands looking to connect with Gen Z and Millennial audiences through dance trends and viral challenges.About Alan MruvkaAlan Mruvka is an accomplished entrepreneur, producer, and real estate developer. As the founder of E! Entertainment Television, he oversaw the network’s explosive growth and helped shape the future of pop culture media. He has since led numerous ventures in film, television, publishing, and tech, and is now the founder of StorageBlue, one of the fastest-growing self-storage companies in the United States. www.thealancompany.com Alan Mruvka is available for interviews and media appearances.About StorageBlueStorageBlue is a leading self-storage company based in northern New Jersey, offering affordable storage solutions in densely populated urban markets. Known for its innovative application of technology, automation, and AI to disrupt and innovate the self-storage industry, with its signature “We’ll beat any price and pick up your stuff for free!” guarantee, StorageBlue is transforming the self-storage experience. www.storageblue.com

