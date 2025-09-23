UCR Powers Up Its Gym Experience with NEW Indoor Vantage LED Vi LED Displays

Installed Vantage LED Indoor Video Wall at University of California Riverside 1.6mm LED Interior Display - Vantage Vi Series LED Video Wall at University of California Riverside

University of California Riverside showcases its NEW 2.6mm Vantage LED Vi Interior Video Wall along with a 1.6mm Video Screen to communicate vital messages.

The collaboration with ABV was outstanding. Their on-site execution and local expertise helped bring our shared vision for UCR to life in record time.” — Jeff Nowling

RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The University of California, Riverside (UCR) has officially upgraded the visual experience inside its campus gym with two new high-performance LED displays from Vantage LED, installed in collaboration with trusted partner and dealer ABV Scoreboard Services . The Vantage LED Vi Series displays replaced a network of aging LCD televisions that had degraded in quality.UCR’s goal was clear: implement a large, centrally located LED display that is highly visible from both levels of the gym and support it with a second, smaller LED display on the upper floor. The new LED displays ensure maximum visibility long term, enhanced communication with students and staff, and creates a modern, connected environment.Before the upgrade, UCR relied on multiple LCD televisions positioned throughout the gym to share announcements, schedules, and other digital content. Over time, these units developed recurring technical problems and required regular servicing. The solution needed to be scalable, energy-efficient , and easy to operate.Vantage LED provided a comprehensive, future-ready display solution, installing both LED displays within the existing power infrastructure. This approach minimized installation complexity and cost. The LED displays are configurable and support multiple video inputs, allowing for various setup configurations to effectively communicate with university staff and students.The Vantage LED solution also significantly improves energy efficiency and requires minimal long-term maintenance, solving the core issues UCR faced with its previous setup.The success of the project was driven by a strong partnership between Vantage LED, the ABV Scoreboard Services installation team, and UCR’s IT staff. Clear communication, thoughtful coordination, and attention to detail allowed the team to complete the project efficiently and with minimal disruption to gym operations.“The collaboration with ABV was outstanding,” said Jeff Nowling, Technical Support Manager from Vantage LED. “Their on-site execution and local expertise helped bring our shared vision for UCR to life in record time.”Designed with scalability and longevity in mind, UCR’s new Interior LED displays are ready to support evolving needs and future communication strategies. With low power consumption, robust content capabilities, and a streamlined user experience, the campus is now equipped with a dynamic toolset to inform and engage students for years to come.The new LED displays provide UCR with:- A single point of control for all gym digital signage.- Reduced maintenance compared to the previous LCD network.- Lower energy usage.- Expanded capabilities for real-time messaging.About Vantage LED:Vantage LED is a U.S.-based manufacturer of innovative LED display solutions that empower organizations to communicate dynamically and effectively. Known for industry-leading energy efficiency, advanced software tools, and an unwavering commitment to customer success, Vantage LED partners with dealers and clients nationwide to deliver displays that inform, engage, and inspire.About ABV:ABV is a trusted local dealer and installation partner specializing in custom LED display installations across California. With a commitment to precision, efficiency, and service, ABV helps clients bring their digital display visions to life with seamless execution.

