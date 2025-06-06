Vantage LED Announces New SM Infinity Update: The Smarter Cloud-Based Digital Signage Software

The New SM Infinity SM Infinity Logo Vantage LED

Vantage LED rolls out major improvements to SM Infinity, optimizing remote digital signage content scheduling and management capabilities.

They already appreciated the simplicity of SM Infinity, but we knew we could make it more powerful and more intuitive. That’s exactly what the NEW SM Infinity improvements deliver.” — Darrin Mealio

CORONA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vantage LED announces a significant update to SM Infinity, the company’s cloud-based digital signage software platform. The update introduces several improvements aimed at making digital sign content control more intuitive and accessible for users across industries.Originally launched in 2012, SM Infinity was the first cloud-based digital signage software for the masses, revolutionizing how organizations communicate through their digital signs. SM Infinity quickly became a powerful tool optimized for any industry, empowering restaurant owners to spotlight limited-time offers instantly, enabling stadium staff to deliver real-time alerts, or allowing retailers to synchronize multi-screen promotions remotely.The latest update focuses on streamlining the user experience, including an updated interface, enhanced scheduling options, and a simplified content creation process. According to Vantage LED, the goal of the update was to deliver on a single core mission: make digital signage smarter, faster, and easier to use.“We listened to the people who run digital signs daily,” said Darrin Mealio, Software Developer at Vantage LED. “They already appreciated the simplicity of SM Infinity, but we knew we could make it more powerful and more intuitive. That’s exactly what the NEW SM Infinity improvements deliver, plus a refined user experience and an interface overhaul."The updated SM Infinity platform makes digital signage content creation just as effortless as managing it, regardless of technical background.Users can quickly design eye-catching messages using built-in tools like the Doodle Editor, access a robust digital sign content library, or request professional designs from the digital signage graphic design team directly within the platform. Vantage LED also offers 1 free year of professional content creation with the purchase or upgrade of a display through its dealer network.Whether it’s daily specials, emergency alerts, or branded promotions, anyone can create and deploy content in minutes without needing prior design experience.The digital signage software is designed to work in tandem with Vantage LED’s energy-efficient displays, which the company reports use "up to 70% less power than the leading competitors." Combined, the hardware and digital sign software aim to offer an efficient and flexible approach to digital communication.About Vantage LED:Vantage LED is a U.S.-based digital signage manufacturer. Since 2003, the company has focused on high-performance, low-power LED displays and dealer support. With a commitment to user-centric design and industry-leading technology, Vantage continues to lead the way in smart signage solutions as well as digital signage software through SM Infinity.To learn more about the SM Infinity update and its features, schedule a demo, or explore partnership opportunities, visit vantageled.com/contact

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.