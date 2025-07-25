Anaheim Convention Center Replaces Daktronics Display with Upgraded Vantage LED Display

Anaheim Convention Center - 8mm Vantage LED Display Anaheim Convention Center - 8mm Vantage LED Display (Alt Side) Anaheim Convention Center - New 8mm Vantage LED Display

Anaheim Convention Center debuts a bold 8mm Vantage LED display, boosting visibility, reliability, and energy efficiency in the heart of SoCal’s event scene.

For this project, we needed a product that could meet demanding energy regulations and a team that could deliver support throughout the process, and Vantage LED did exactly that.” — Jason Padden

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Anaheim Convention Center, one of the nation’s premier event destinations located directly across from Disneyland, has completed a cutting-edge LED display installation in Anaheim . The upgrade replaces an outdated Daktronics board with a high-performance 8mm pixel pitch LED display , delivering a bold new visual experience for millions of guests who pass through the venue each year. The installation was facilitated and completed by Padcor Electric.The previous display system had reached the end of its service life and was facing growing maintenance challenges. In addition to escalating repair costs, the existing technology struggled to support the Anaheim Convention Center’s need for timely event announcements. The Convention Center, located within a strict municipal zone, also required a replacement that could comply with local energy codes, such as the Title 24 energy code, while operating reliably in a high-traffic public space.As a high-profile hub for international trade shows, entertainment events, and conferences, the Anaheim Convention Center sought to enhance its curb appeal and communication capabilities.Goals for the new signage included:- Creating a refreshed and dynamic guest experience with high-impact 8mm pixel pitch LED display.- Enhancing visibility in a high-traffic event venue with optimal brightness, color accuracy, and performance in full sunlight- Increasing system reliability and uptime during peak traffic and large-scale events with industrial-grade components- Modernizing messaging tools with a flexible remote content management system that enables real-time updates, remote scheduling, and automated emergency alert integrationAs a trusted Vantage LED dealer and integration expert, Padcor Electric played a critical role in facilitating the project and installation, ensuring minimal disruption. They also maintained daily operations and seamless coordination with local compliance standards. Padcor ensured proper installation, testing, and reliable operation of the new system, working closely with the Vantage LED team and the Convention Center’s facilities staff.“We’ve worked with a lot of display systems over the years, and Vantage LED has consistently proven to be a standout,” said Jason, owner of Padcor Electric. “For this project, we needed a product that could meet demanding energy regulations and a team that could deliver support throughout the process, and Vantage LED did exactly that. It was a great collaboration all around.”The completed upgrade provides a durable, energy-conscious display solution that aligns with the operational needs of the Anaheim Convention Center. The new dual-sided, 8mm pixel pitch LED display features Vantage LED’s FLEX Ultra Resolution, engineered to reduce power usage compared to older systems. Built for long-term performance, the system is designed to require minimal maintenance over its lifespan.Thanks to the collaboration, the Anaheim Convention Center can now advertise worry-free and showcase events, welcoming guests, and celebrating employees with bright, stunning displays designed to perform in any weather or lighting conditions, all controlled from the SM Infinity™ platform.About Vantage LEDVantage LED has been a trusted innovator in the digital signage industry for over 20 years, specializing in energy-efficient LED display systems engineered for performance and longevity. From state-of-the-art hardware to intuitive cloud-based software, Vantage empowers its dealer network with flexible solutions, unmatched support, and tools designed to help them succeed in any environment. With a focus on sustainability, functionality, and purpose-driven design, Vantage LED is redefining what’s possible in digital signage.

