89% of IT Firms Say Customer Reviews Decide Client Choices – TechBehemoths Global Survey 2025

Survey of 2,300 firms in 50 countries shows reviews have surpassed recommendations, shaping client trust, visibility, and competitiveness

BERLIN, GERMANY, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TechBehemoths , the leading platform connecting IT companies with customers worldwide, has launched its latest global survey , “The Role and Impact of Customer Reviews on IT Companies in 2025”. Conducted in August 2025, among 2,300 IT companies in 50 the study shows how companies collect, manage, and leverage customer feedback to build trust, secure projects, and drive growth.Key TechBehemoths findings show that:- 93.8% of IT firms actively collect reviews to improve services, credibility, and long-term growth.- 88.9% agree reviews are a decisive factor in client choices.- 80% of respondents report that reviews increase client trust.- 60% confirm that reviews generate more client inquiries.The study shows that reviews are not just recommendations – they directly influence trust, decisions, and overall business development.The survey gathered insights from across the industry. Most of the responses come from decision-makers – executives, founders, and owners (63.4%) - showing that decision-makers take reviews seriously.Small firms dominate. Almost 90% of participants came from companies with fewer than 50 employees, which punctuates how critical reviews are for visibility and competitiveness.Beyond company size, the survey also highlights the industries where feedback matters most: Digital Marketing (74.5%), Branding (55.2%), Marketing Strategy (53.8%), and E-commerce (52.4%), where client reviews directly shape performance and credibility.Customer Reviews Drive Strategic Decisions Across IT Firms. The survey reveals that 71.7% of IT firms already integrate reviews into marketing campaigns.Reviews are no longer just a marketing tool – they are embedded in the entire business strategy: 56.6% request reviews after every project, ensuring continuous feedback that drives improvements and client satisfaction.Customer reviews have become the digital currency of trust in 2025, and the study conducted by TechBehemoths confirms this.About TechBehemothsTechBehemoths is a global platform that connects IT companies and service providers with customers looking for trusted partners. With over 53,885 verified companies listed, TechBehemoths helps IT businesses of all sizes showcase their expertise, gain visibility, and build credibility through authentic customer feedback.

