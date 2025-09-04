InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Nontoxic, Food-Grade Pest Repellent in a Convenient Putty Form

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Caleb J. of Terre Haute, IN is the creator of Bubs Putty, a nontoxic, food-grade pest repellent designed to provide homeowners and property managers with a safe and effective method of deterring rodents, insects, and other nuisance animals. The composition is formulated from human- and pet-safe ingredients, and it can be applied in a rollable, putty-like form that can be easily placed in cracks, crevices, and other vulnerable entry points.Traditional pest deterrents often rely on traps or harsh chemicals, many of which present safety risks to children, pets, and the surrounding environment. Bubs Putty utilizes natural repellents such as cayenne pepper, peppermint extract, and steel wool fragments combined into a pliable putty that continuously emits deterrent properties without the risks of conventional solutions. Once applied, the putty permeates the air with repelling scents and textures to create a protective barrier against unwanted intrusions.The unique rollable format provides users with a customizable, adaptable solution for both indoor and outdoor use. Whether filling small holes in a garage, sealing gaps in a foundation, or protecting kitchen spaces, Bubs Putty offers a versatile and low-maintenance alternative to chemical sprays, baits, or mechanical traps.Key features and benefits include:• Food-Grade, Nontoxic Composition: safe for use around children, pets, and food storage areas.• Multi-Pest Protection: repels rodents, insects, and other small animals through natural deterrent ingredients.• Continuous Release: gradual emission of deterrent scents and textures provides long-lasting protection.• Convenient Application: roll-and-apply format simplifies use compared to sprays, powders, or traps.• Eco-Friendly Alternative: reduces reliance on harsh chemicals and disposable traps.Bubs Putty offers a natural, adaptable, and safe barrier against pests that eliminates the need for unsafe traps or toxic repellents that risk exposure or contamination.Caleb filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Bubs Putty product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in Bubs Putty can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at https://www.inventionhome.com or email info@inventionhome.com.For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at https://articles.inventionhome.com

