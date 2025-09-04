Horror Writers Association Pays Tribute to Chelsea Quinn Yarbro, Visionary Author and Trailblazer

Horror Writers Association

The HWA remembers its third president and first woman to lead the organization as a genre-defining icon and literary pioneer.

With the passing of Chelsea Quinn Yarbro, we mourn not only a monumental voice in horror and speculative fiction, but a luminous presence whose mastery of language and storytelling transcended genres” — HWA President Angela Yuriko Smith

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Horror Writers Association mourns the loss of a foundational pillar not only for her contributions to the organization, but for her legacy. Chelsea Quinn Yarbro served as the HWA’s third president, and in the words of former HWA President Lisa Morton, “As HWA's first female President—at a time when women were still scarce in the genre—she blazed the trail that all of us who came later would follow, a trail she made clear with authority, wisdom, and grace. Like her character Saint Germain, she is a true immortal."Chelsea Quinn Yarbro (September 15, 1942 – August 31, 2025) was the recipient of the Grand Master award from the World Horror Association, a literary knighthood from the Transylvanian Society of Dracula, and Lifetime Achievement awards from both the Horror Writers Association and the World Fantasy Association. She was enrolled as a Living Legend by the International Horror Guild, the first woman so honored.A prolific multi-genre writer of 100 published books and more than 110 short stories, Yarbro's most famous creation was the 4,000-year-old vampire Count Saint-Germain. In addition to horror, she wrote science fiction, fantasy, mysteries, westerns, plays, musicals, and non-fiction. Her award-winning and influential works include "Hôtel Transylvania" and the entire "Saint-Germain Cycle," "False Dawn," "Time of the Fourth Horseman," "Ariosto," and the Charlie Spotted Moon mysteries.“With the passing of Chelsea Quinn Yarbro, we mourn not only a monumental voice in horror and speculative fiction, but a luminous presence whose mastery of language and storytelling transcended genres. Over more than four decades, her body of work has captivated generations, reminding us that the enduring power of empathy is at the heart of truly haunting literature. The HWA honors her memory and the profound mark she leaves on our field,” said current HWA President Angela Yuriko Smith."The horror community has lost a legendary voice. Chelsea Quinn Yarbro was a favorite writer to many, and she was also an inspiration and creative influence, particularly for the women writing in the genre. She will be missed,” HWA Chair of the Board Lisa Kröger remarked.Chelsea Quinn Yarbro leaves behind a legacy of literature and imagination, leadership and foundation that provides not only the HWA, but those within the genre and beyond, the confidence and light to step forward into the future.Our sincere condolences,Board of Trustees, Senior Staff, and VolunteersHorror Writers AssociationAbout the Horror Writers AssociationThe Horror Writers Association (HWA) is a nonprofit organization of writers and publishing professionals around the world, dedicated to promoting dark literature and the interests of those who write it. Founded in the late 1980s, it now has more than 2,000 members around the world and is the oldest, most respected professional organization for creators of horror fiction. The HWA encourages public interest in and appreciation of horror and dark fantasy literature and hosts an annual professional conference, StokerCon. HWA is also dedicated to recognizing and promoting diversity in the horror genre and practices a strict anti-harassment policy at all its events. Learn more on the HWA website.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.