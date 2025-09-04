TransTech Opens New Truck Driving School in Wilmington, NC

TransTech's Wilmington students do hands-on training with experienced CDL instructors TransTech operates one of North Carolina's finest CDL training fleets.

TransTech, North Carolina's largest truck driver training and transportation solutions company, has opened its newest location in Wilmington, NC.

WILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TransTech , North Carolina's largest and fastest-growing truck driver training and transportation solutions company, announced the opening of their newest CDL Training Center in Wilmington , NC."At TransTech, we take great pride in our commitment to shaping the future of the transportation industry here in the Southeast. As the largest CDL trainer in the state, our newest location in Wilmington will allow us to recruit, train, and graduate even more highly skilled and safety-conscious professional truck drivers in North Carolina this year. Our new CDL training center in the Cape Fear region allows us to serve Wilmington and the surrounding coastal communities with both Class A and Class B programs," shared Bob Boniface, Co-CEO and CFO of TransTech.The new Wilmington facility, located at 1932 Castle Hayne Rd, Wilmington, NC 28401, is currently enrolling students with classes beginning soon. This newest location expands TransTech's growing network of CDL training centers across North Carolina, including Asheville, Charlotte, Fayetteville, Gastonia, Greensboro, Greenville, Newton, Raleigh-Durham, and Winston-Salem, as well as locations in Columbia, SC, and Atlanta, GA."The trucking industry in North Carolina is one of the largest employment sectors, currently providing jobs for more than 200,000 drivers," said Tyrel Sulzer, Co-CEO and COO of TransTech. "With continued industry growth and the ongoing need for both Class A and Class B drivers, we're excited to open our newest CDL training center here in Wilmington, expanding our capacity to serve the coastal region," he added.The TransTech Wilmington CDL Training Center will employ several residents as CDL instructors and administrative staff and is expected to train hundreds of new truck drivers annually.About TransTechTransTech, Inc. provides truck driver training annually for nearly 3000 individuals who wish to obtain their Class A or Class B commercial driver’s license. The standard course of study is offered, which adheres to the requirements and specifications set forth by the Department of Transportation and the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles, Georgia Department of Driver Services and the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT). TransTech, Inc. is highly respected among our Nation’s carriers, both locally and nationally. As a result, we allow our graduating students to gain employment in our Nation’s top trucking companies. Learn more at https://trans-tech.net/

