Nutraland USA Publishes Miricell™ Clinical Study: First to Show Dose-Specific Increases in Autophagy Biomarkers

Pilot study demonstrates beneficial effects on cellular recycling pathways linked to healthy aging, while also supporting cognitive and cardiometabolic health.

This publication marks a pivotal moment for spermidine research” — Gene Bruno, Chief Scientific Officer, Nutraland USA, Inc.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nutraland USA Inc., a leading provider of plant-based, science-based nutritional ingredients, today announced the publication of a proof-of-concept pilot study investigating the effects of its proprietary Miricell™ rice germ extract on biomarkers of healthy aging. The manuscript is now available online in the peer-reviewed journal Alternative Therapies in Health and Medicine and will appear in the November/December 2025 print edition. It can also be found on PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/40862848/.

The study is significant as it is the first human clinical trial to the authors' knowledge to demonstrate that a specific dosage of supplemental spermidine can increase key biomarkers of autophagy.

The 56-day, single-blind, interventional trial evaluated daily supplementation with Miricell™ (1.5 mg or 3.3 mg spermidine) in twelve healthy adults. Participants in the 3.3 mg/day group experienced:

• Autophagy: A 7.3% increase in Beclin-1 and a 13.4% increase in ULK-1, which are critical biomarkers of autophagy.

• Cognitive Health: A 12.1% increase in brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), a biomarker associated with neuronal health and cognitive function.

• Cardiometabolic Health: Reductions in hs-CRP (20.8% decrease), VLDL (20.1% decrease), and triglycerides (26.9% decrease).

"This publication marks a pivotal moment for spermidine research," said Gene Bruno, DBM, MS, RH(AHG), Chief Scientific Officer of Nutraland USA and study co-author. "While previous research has highlighted the benefits of polyamines through epidemiological studies, this is the first study we’re aware of to demonstrate an effective dose for a spermidine supplement in a human clinical setting. These findings, while preliminary, open the door for future research and suggest that Miricell™ may play a meaningful role in supporting healthy aging.”

The study, titled “Effects of Spermidine-Rich Rice Germ Extract Supplement on Biomarkers of Healthy Aging and Autophagy—Proof-of-Concept Pilot Study”, was conducted at The Center for Applied Health Sciences (CAHS) in Ohio and approved by Advarra IRB. To further validate these preliminary results, a randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial is scheduled to launch later in 2025.

