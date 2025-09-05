Proptia Mobile App Revolutionizes Access Control for Residents

From mobile credentials to live guest tracking, Proptia’s new mobile app upgrades HOA security while keeping things simple for residents and staff.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Proptia, a leader in residential gate access control systems , has launched a next-generation mobile app that’s transforming how residents living in gated communities manage security and streamline visitor access. The Proptia Mobile App allows residents to grant access to those visiting them, without drawn-out security checks. This offers increased convenience, while maintaining security and safety for those living in the complex.Designed to work seamlessly with Proptia’s cloud-based platform, the app brings modern convenience to communities that demand efficiency and more secure access control. Residents can register vehicles for license plate recognition (LPR), and pre-authorize guests with temporary digital passes that expire automatically at the end of their visiting period.“People expect security systems to work as smoothly as their favorite apps,” said a Proptia spokesperson. “The Proptia Mobile App delivers that experience; it’s intuitive, secure, and puts access control directly in the resident’s hands.”The app is available for both Android and iOS, with enterprise-grade security and encrypted access protocols to protect user data. Installation and configuration are handled through Proptia’s dealer network, with full support for custom gate access, door entry, and amenity control configurations.Communities looking to make things run smoother at the gate while strengthening their security can learn more about the Proptia Mobile App and complete access control suite at: https://www.proptia.com/ About ProptiaProptia is a technology leader in cloud-based access control solutions, specializing in residential gate entry systems for HOAs, multi-family communities, and gated neighborhoods. Its platform integrates license plate recognition, mobile credentials, and visitor management into one seamless system. With a focus on security, convenience, and modern user experience, Proptia helps communities move beyond outdated access tools and into more innovative, scalable security solutions.

