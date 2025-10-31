Kila Custom Insoles Athlete Anthony Costales Claims Podium Finish with 3rd Place at Kodiak Ultra Marathons in Big Bear

Elite Ultrarunner Powers Through High-Altitude Trails in 50K, Fueled by Kila’s Precision-Fit Insoles

Kila’s custom insoles gave me the confidence to attack every step, especially in the final miles.” — Anthony Costales

BIG BEAR LAKE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anthony Costales, sponsored athlete for Kila Custom Insoles, delivered a stellar performance to secure 3rd place in the 50K race at the HOKA Kodiak Ultra Marathons by UTMB on October 11-12, 2025. Held in the high-altitude terrain of Big Bear Lake, California, the event challenged runners with over 8,000 feet of elevation gain across rocky, forested trails. Costales crossed the finish line in 3:38:xx (pending official time), finishing just 28 seconds behind 2nd place in a fiercely competitive field.Facing top-tier international runners, including Trail World Championships medalists, Costales showcased his strength and strategy to claim the bronze. This podium finish adds to his impressive 2025 season, which includes a top-15 at the UTMB CCC and a 3rd-place finish at the 2023 Western States 100. As a Nike Trail / Näak athlete with a UTMB Index of 860, Costales continues to cement his reputation as a leading force in ultrarunning.“The Kodiak 50K was relentless – high-altitude climbs, technical descents, and unpredictable terrain,” said Costales. “Kila’s custom insoles gave me the confidence to attack every step, especially in the final miles. Landing 3rd here, at a UTMB Major, feels huge, and I’m stoked for what’s next.”Kila Custom Insoles for athletes , known for their 3D-scanned, athlete-specific orthotics, provided Costales with tailored support to tackle the demanding course. Engineered to enhance stability and reduce fatigue, Kila’s insoles helped him maintain form through Big Bear’s punishing trails, from pine-covered ridges to rocky singletrack.The Kodiak Ultra Marathons, part of the 2025 UTMB World Series Majors and the finale of the Golden Trail World Series, attracted elite runners worldwide to Big Bear’s stunning San Bernardino Mountains. Costales’s podium finish highlights both his tenacity and Kila’s role in supporting peak performance in extreme conditions.For more on Anthony Costales’s achievements, visit his athlete profile at UTMB.world or follow him on social media @acostales54About Kila Custom InsolesKila Custom Insoles delivers cutting-edge, heat-moldable insoles crafted from precise athlete scans. Trusted by elite runners and outdoor enthusiasts, Kila boosts performance, aids recovery, and prevents injuries.Discover more at kilarun.com.

