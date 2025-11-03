Better U Expands Access to Psychedelic Therapy with Launch of National Therapist Partner Program

Free Ketamine-Assisted Psychotherapy (KAP) Certification Empowers Therapists to Enhance Client Outcomes Through Clinical Collaboration and Accessible Care

We’re expanding access to care and ensuring that patients have the therapeutic support they need to turn their insights into real, lasting change” — Derek Du Chesne

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Better U , a national leader in holistic psychiatric mental health care and at-home ketamine therapy, proudly announces the launch of its Therapist Partner Program , a nationwide initiative designed to connect patients with trusted licensed therapists and equip mental health professionals with the tools, training, and clinical support to integrate Ketamine-Assisted Psychotherapy (KAP) into their practices.The Better U Therapist Partner Program offers therapists a free partnership and certification pathway to expand their clinical toolkit and enhance client outcomes. Through this collaborative model, Better U serves as the prescribing and medical partner, managing all psychiatric evaluations, prescriptions, and clinical oversight, while therapists focus on psychotherapy and integration. This allows for a seamless and ethical continuum of care that combines medical and therapeutic expertise.One aspect of the program is that partner therapists gain access to exclusive patient discounts, helping make ketamine-assisted therapy more affordable and accessible for those who may not otherwise be able to pursue it. By lowering financial barriers and providing free clinician training, Better U aims to expand the reach of safe, evidence-based psychedelic therapy across the country.“Therapists are the bridge between breakthrough and integration,” said Derek Du Chesne , CEO of Better U. “By giving therapists access to medical partnership, education, and patient discounts, all at no cost, we’re expanding access to care and ensuring that patients have the therapeutic support they need to turn their insights into real, lasting change.”The program includes free KAP certification, covering ketamine pharmacology, integration strategy, and ethical best practices in psychedelic therapy. Each partner therapist also receives a personalized landing page to support collaborative care and make it easier for patients to access treatment, and joins a growing referral network and community of professionals dedicated to advancing integrative mental health care.Better U currently has partnered with over 100 therapy practices nationwide, with plans to continue expanding as interest in psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy accelerates. This model has already improved coordination between medical and therapeutic care, empowering patients to experience the synergistic benefits of ketamine and talk therapy leading to deeper processing, increased neuroplasticity, and more lasting therapeutic progress.“Ketamine and psychotherapy work hand-in-hand,” said Dr. Leal. “When combined with guided integration, the neuroplastic effects of ketamine can unlock remarkable therapeutic potential. This partnership ensures patients receive the highest level of care: medically, emotionally, and psychologically.”Better U’s mission is to make innovative, science-backed treatments accessible, compassionate, and stigma-free. The Therapist Partner Program marks an important step toward bridging traditional psychotherapy with the next generation of mental health care: one rooted in connection, collaboration, and whole-person healing.About Better UBetter U is redefining mental healthcare by moving beyond the traditional diagnose-and-treat approach, embracing a holistic model that fosters self-exploration, neurological reset, and the integration of mind and body. By harnessing the transformative potential of psychedelic-assisted therapies, including ketamine treatments, peptides, integrative psychiatry, and talk therapy, alongside clinical weight loss and sexual health programs. Better U is dedicated to driving personal growth and enhancing brain function for sustainable, lasting change. With unwavering support at every step, Better U empowers individuals to embark on a journey toward better mental and physical well-being, celebrating breakthroughs and progress along the way.

