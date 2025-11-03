Autism Behavior Services, Inc. Creative Spreads Holiday Cheer with Free Resources to Support Families During the Season

I find that these materials are not only helpful during the holidays but throughout the whole year. Additionally, they are not just created for people who are neurodiverse, but for EVERYONE.” — Evan Jacobs, Behavior Technician

CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Autism Behavior Services, Inc. ( ABSI ) is making the holidays a little brighter this year by giving back to the community through a series of free, family-friendly resources that are designed to help parents and caregivers navigate the unique challenges of the holiday season.The ABSI Creative Content Team, made up of award-winning creatives and experienced clinicians, has been hard at work developing a collection of ABA holiday management strategies and practical social stories aimed at supporting families of individuals with autism. These materials focus on maintaining structure, reducing stress, and fostering joyful, meaningful connections during the holidays.“Our goal is to empower families with tools that make the season not only manageable but truly enjoyable,” said Andrew Patterson, ABSI President and Creative Team Leader. “From sensory-friendly celebration tips to strategies for handling schedule changes, home changes, and emotional regulation, we want parents to feel supported every step of the way.”All of the content is available for free on ABSI’s Parent Resource Page , where families can access articles, download digital books, and stream hours of social emotional learning content created by behavior analysts and creative specialists who understand the daily realities of autism care.“As a direct care provider for someone with autism, I constantly reference and utilize these materials during the holiday season.” States Evan Jacobs, a behavior technician and member of ABSI’s creative content team. “Whether it’s utilizing the videos, showing parents and caregivers our digital books and blogs, I find that these materials are not only helpful during the holidays but throughout the whole year. Additionally, they are not just created for people who are neurodiverse, but for EVERYONE.”So whether you are looking for ways to fend off holiday stress, or videos on holiday etiquette for people old and young, ABSI’s comprehensive library of holiday management strategies and supportive material is available throughout the festive period to serve families across the US.About Autism Behavior Services, Inc.:Founded in 2010 by Dr. Rosa Patterson, Psy.D., BCBA, LBA, QBA, Autism Behavior Services, Inc. seeks to improve the quality of life for individuals who are neurodiverse. A cornerstone of ABSI’s approach is rigorous certification and training— every Behavior Technician is certified in CPR and as an ABAT or RBT before working with clients, ensuring top-quality, safe, and effective care.

