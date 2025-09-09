Yooz Joins Forces with Procede Software; Debuts at Sold-Out 2025 Procede Software Conference

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yooz, a global leader in intelligent financial operations automation, is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Procede Software, the leading provider of dealer management solutions for heavy-duty commercial vehicles. To kick off this collaboration, Yooz will make its first-ever appearance at the sold-out 2025 Procede Software Conference (PSC), taking place October 13 - 16, 2025, at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront.This partnership brings Yooz’s innovative accounts payable and financial workflow solutions into the Procede ecosystem, helping dealerships simplify invoice processing, reduce errors, secure financial ops, and gain real-time visibility into their financial operations - all while freeing teams to focus on growth and customer success."We are very excited by our partnership with Procede as it unites two leaders in the heavy trucking industry to deliver a fully integrated finance automation experience," said Laurent Charpentier, CEO of Yooz. "Together, we increase the value we deliver to our joint clients by maximizing their return on automation with AI. We help them work smarter, faster, and more efficiently thanks to real-time data, increased operational transparency while keeping it easy for the end-users."The 2025 PSC, themed “Elevate and Execute,” is one of the industry’s most anticipated events, drawing hundreds of dealership professionals, OEMs, and partners. Attendees can connect with Yooz at the Pit Stop Expo, where the team will deliver live demos and hands-on experiences. Dealers looking to streamline their back-office can stop by the Yooz booth to test-drive automation, see how quickly invoices flow through the system, and leave with new ideas to fuel efficiency and profitability.“Welcoming Yooz as a new partner marks an important step for Procede Software,” said Larry Kettler, CEO of Procede Software. “Yooz’s expertise in accounts payable automation aligns perfectly with our mission to help dealerships operate more efficiently and give our customers options that best fit their needs. By partnering with Yooz, we can provide our customers with smarter, faster financial processes and turn back-office operations into a true competitive advantage.”About Procede SoftwareSince 2001, Procede Software has been a leading provider of enterprise-level Dealer Management Solutions for the heavy-duty truck and ancillary markets. Serving dealer locations throughout the United States, Canada, and Australia, the industry's leading dealerships trust Excede to run their business because of its full functionality across all dealership departments, high reliability, and strong integration with their OEM providers. Excede, its powerful DMS, leverages the strength of MicrosoftSQL technology to provide advanced Windowsand browser-based applications with real-time information. Learn more about Procede Software at www.procedesoftware.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.About YoozYooz is the most intelligent financial operations automation solution that fights waste, risk, fraud, and errors – all while driving growth and profitability. We deliver Lean Financial OperationsTM for the most ambitious companies on the planet, to even the most complex financial environments, so you can achieve the clarity you deserve to grow. Our solutions power financial operations automation with an unmatched combination of the most flexible workflow engine, the smartest real-time applied AI and data insight, the most intuitive user experience, and the most comprehensive end-to-end transparency – all protected by the most secure, AI-driven document fraud protection. The result is financial operations that are faster, simpler, deeper and safer. We have 6,000+ customers globally and have processed 200m+ invoices. Learn more at GetYooz.com

