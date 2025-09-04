Youth pheasant hunt scheduled Oct. 4 in Salmon

The hunt will provide a great opportunity for youth to gain skills and learn from experienced hunters, says Krystal Smith, Fish and Game hunter education coordinator. “Plus, it will be a lot of fun and we hope to provide a great experience for the kids.”

Youth participants must have a valid hunting license or Hunting Passport and be accompanied by an adult for the entire day. Ammunition is provided, as well as youth-model shotguns if needed.

This popular event is limited to 15 youth and advanced registration is required by calling 208-756-2271, visiting the Fish and Game office in Salmon, or registering online at https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/234442. The cost is $9.75

For more information, contact Krystal Smith at 509-671-3203.

This event is sponsored by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, Lemhi Shooting Range, Cockrell Family Ranch, and local volunteers.

Youth pheasant hunting season kicks off Oct. 4 and runs through Oct. 10. Youth aged 17 years and younger with an Idaho hunting license can participate in the youth pheasant hunt season so long as they’re accompanied by an Idaho licensed hunter aged 18 years or older. Anyone 18 years or older cannot hunt during the youth hunt season.

For full rules, see the 2024-25 Idaho Upland Game, Turkey and Furbearer rules booklet.