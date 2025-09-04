Erosion repair project scheduled to restart Sept. 15 west of Cody

Work on a $3.57 million erosion repair and guardrail replacement project is scheduled to resume Sept. 15 along the edge of Buffalo Bill Reservoir west of Cody.

The contract with prime contractor Wilson Brothers Construction, Inc., of Cowley required work on the project suspended between Memorial Day weekend and through Labor Day weekend.

"The shutdown was required for high water levels in the reservoir during the summer months that impacted the work area where machine placed riprap is being placed for erosion repair," said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Todd Frost of Cody.

"Motorists should expect traffic delays of up to 20 minutes with single-lane traffic controlled by a pilot vehicle," Frost said.

The U.S. 14/16/20 project is located west of the highway tunnels along Buffalo Bill Reservoir from milepost 43.860 (the rockfall fence) and extending about a mile east toward Cody at milepost 44.78 (a popular cliff diving location west of the Buffalo Bill Dam Visitor Center pullout).

A 12-foot-high gabion rock wall has been constructed west of the cliff diving location for about 344 feet, which is similar to the existing rock wall between the cliff diving location and the Buffalo Bill Dam Visitor Center parking area. The remainder of the slope will have machine-placed rock riprap placed on the slope to protect the roadway.

Contract completion date is Dec. 31, 2025.

Project questions may be directed to WYDOT Resident Engineer Todd Frost, P.E., at (307) 587-2220.

More information about this news release is available from WYDOT public relations specialist Cody Beers at (307) 431-1803.