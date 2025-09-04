MDC to host hybrid Ask an Agent program Sept. 20 in Blue Springs and online

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. – Have you ever wondered what to do if a deer you hunt runs onto a neighbor’s property? Do you have questions about permits? Are you simply curious about a day in the life of a conservation agent? Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) Agent Jobe Edwards will answer questions from the public during an Ask an Agent program from 2-3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 20. Interested people can attend in person at Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center in Blue Springs or join via virtual livestream.

Agent Edwards graduated from MDC’s Conservation Agent Training Academy in 2023 and began serving in Jackson County at the beginning of 2024. He is a native of Lockwood, Mo. He will answer questions on a variety of topics, including the basics of his job as an agent, common hunting and fishing queries, and where to find conservation resources.

Registration is required for both versions of the program.

Register for the in-person portion at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/209892.

Register for the virtual portion at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/209894. A link to access the virtual stream will be emailed to registered participants the day before the program.

For questions or accommodations, please contact MDC Naturalist Nikki King at nikki.king@mdc.mo.gov.

Burr Oak Woods Nature Center is located at 1401 NW Park Rd in Blue Springs. To get updates on future events and programs in the area, sign up for text or email alerts at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.