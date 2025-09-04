Charting a New Course: A Navy Veteran’s Transition to CBP via the DoD SkillBridge Program

For Ernesto Casado, retired U.S. Navy Chief, a pivotal moment in his military career came during an overseas deployment as part of a multinational peacekeeping mission. Collaborating with diverse international teams provided powerful lessons in leadership, adaptability, and teamwork—skills that have remained vital throughout his professional journey.

Ernesto Casado

When it came time to transition into civilian life, Casado found the Department of Defense (DoD) SkillBridge internship program to be an ideal opportunity for his post military career interests. The internship offered him an opportunity to apply his military experience in a new setting—one that encouraged creativity, collaboration, and growth. Unlike the rigid structure of the military, DoD SkillBridge introduced Casado to a new civilian work environment that helped expand his skills and perspective.

Casado first learned about DoD SkillBridge through a military transition seminar. With the help of mentor Wendy Green and Chief of Staff Carolyn Johnson, he connected with Jeffrey Jack, CBP’s national Veterans Employment Program Manager (VEPM). Jack’s approachable demeanor and supportive guidance helped Casado navigate the process and better understand how his background aligned with CBP's mission.

During his internship in CBP’s Office of Accountability, Casado gained hands-on experience that proved invaluable for his successful transition. He shadowed experienced employees, contributed to team projects, conducted research, and attended training sessions—all of which gave him an inside look at the agency and prepared him for a full-time role.

Thanks to DoD SkillBridge, Casado was able to bypass the crowded federal hiring landscape—avoiding the typical 300+ candidates found on USAJOBS—and instead directly demonstrate his value through the program. A DoD SkillBridge internship, Casado stated, is like a prolonged “elevator pitch” to an employer and, instead of getting only an elevator ride to prove your worth to an employer, you get the chance to demonstrate your work ethic and skillset over months in an office setting within CBP. This clear pathway led him to where he is today: a proud Management and Program Analyst at CBP.

Now thriving in his civilian role, Casado encourages other service members to explore DoD SkillBridge as a powerful step forward. His mantra throughout his journey? Non desistas, non exieris—Never give up. Never surrender.

CBP is proud to support dedicated veterans like Casado in their continued commitment to protecting and serving our nation.

If you are a transitioning service member interested in following a similar path, contact Jeffrey Jack, CBP’s national VEPM, at Jeffrey.R.Jack@cbp.dhs.gov to learn more about the DoD SkillBridge opportunities at U.S. Customs and Border Protection.