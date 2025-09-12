Relocators and Men On The Move Assist Widowed Long Island Mother of Two Special Needs Children Move to New Home

Robert Esposito Author of Nobody Move (Without Reading This) John Beyer, founder of Men On The Move Erick Jean Luis and Eddie Sacco from Men On The Move, Elmir Carbajal of Relocators, Joanne Bogovich and Relocators team members Edgar Bermeo Macas, Daniel Rivas and Joseph Paccione Relocators - Men on the Move

Two Island moving companies join forces to provide free move for recently widowed mom of two special needs children

A friend suggested I read Rob Esposito’s book... What I received was truly a miracle. Rob offered to move me at no cost and intervened with the company that was scamming me.” — Joanne Bogovich

HAUPPAUGE, NY, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a powerful act of compassion and solidarity, two Long Island moving companies joined forces to help Joanne Bogovich, a recently widowed mother of two special needs children, relocate to a new home after she was scammed by a moving broker.Joanne returned to Long Island from California less than a year ago with her husband, who was battling cancer. He passed away in June. Determined to keep her children in the school district they love, Joanne planned a local relocation within several miles. The family needed to move by the end of August. To get this done she hired a moving broker who then assigned a mover. The process and communications with the companies made her feel uncomfortable and she asked for her money back.“A friend suggested I read Rob Esposito’s book Nobody Move (Without Reading This) and this inspired me to call him,” said Joanne Bogovich. “I was looking for information, but what I received was truly a miracle. Rob offered to move me at no cost and intervened with the company that was scamming me. If it were not for Relocators and Men On The Move , I don’t know what I would have done. My children and I are forever grateful.”“When I heard Joanne’s story and situation I had to help. " said Robert Esposito. “It is despicable for a moving company to attempt to take advantage of a mother of two special needs children who recently lost her husband. I immediately offered to help and called my friend and moving industry colleague John Beyer from Men On The Move to work with my team to move Joanne at no cost.”John Beyer didn’t hesitate to join the effort.“I was touched by Joanne’s story and situation,” said John Beyer, founder of Men On The Move. “I know how challenging it is to raise and care for children with special needs. I immediately offered to send a team and truck to be part of this effort.”Thanks to the generosity and swift action of Relocators and Men On The Move, Joanne and her children are now safely settled in their new home. Her story serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of consumer protection, ethical business practices, and the strength of community support.To learn more about Relocators visit www.usrelocators.com and for information about Men On The Move go to www.menonthemove.com . Rob Esposito’s Award Winning book Nobody Move (Without Reading This) and moving care package can be found at www.nobodymovebook.com -END-About Relocators and Author Robert EspositoRelocators is a New York-based moving, storage, relocation, tag sale and auction services company, founded by Robert Esposito. Known for its integrity, compassion, and full-service approach. Relocators specializes in residential and commercial moves, estate cleanouts, and senior transition support. The company is committed to ethical practices and consumer education, especially in protecting families from predatory moving scams. Learn more at the www.usrelocators.com . Robert Esposito is the author of Nobody Move (Without Reading This), a candid and practical guide to navigating the emotional and logistical challenges of moving. Blending personal insight with industry expertise, the book empowers readers to avoid scams, reduce stress, and embrace life’s transitions with confidence. To learn more visit www.nobodymovebook.com About Men On The Move and Founder John BeyerMen On The Move is a trusted Long Island moving and self-storage company founded by entrepreneur John Beyer in 1985. Known for its professional service and community values, the company offers residential and commercial moving, warehouse storage, and modern self-storage facilities. John Beyer is a passionate advocate for autism awareness. As the father of a son with autism, he has served as Chairman of the Long Island Chapter of Autism Speaks and actively supports organizations that provide meaningful services and employment opportunities for children and adults with special needs, including the Spectrum Designs Foundation. Learn more visit www.menonthemove.com

