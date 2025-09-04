LANG REALTY WELCOMES THE COMMUNITY TO CELEBRATE AND SUPPORT THE FIGHT AGAINST BREAST CANCER WITH PINK SEASON KICK-OFF

Lang Realty associates will rally together at the annual Pink Season Kick-Off, uniting the community in Boca Raton to celebrate, learn, and support the fight against breast cancer.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lang Realty invites the Palm Beach County community to kick-off “Pink Season” at its Boca Raton office on Sunday, September 14, from noon to 4 p.m. This free, family-friendly event will feature fun, food, and facts about breast cancer—plus plenty of pink swag to get everyone ready for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk on October 25.

Hosted at Lang Realty, 6653 Jog Road, Boca Raton, FL 33496, the event is open to all ages and offers a welcoming space to connect, learn about prevention and support resources, and celebrate the power of community.

“Our agents, staff, and clients rally every year to support breast cancer awareness and the families it touches,” said Scott Agran, President of Lang Realty. “We’re proud to open our doors, celebrate survivorship, and help our neighbors get ready to make strides together.”

Event Highlights:

• Interactive activities and giveaways

• Information on prevention, screening, and local support resources

• On-site opportunities to learn more about and gear up for Making Strides on Oct. 25

Whether you’re a survivor, thriver, caregiver, supporter, or simply curious, this is a great moment to get involved and make a difference. Bring your friends, family, and enthusiasm—we can’t wait to see you there!

For years, Lang Realty has been a proud supporter of more than 46 non-profit organizations, including the American Cancer Society, Boca Helping Hands, Move for Hunger, and Toys for Tots. With a network of 300 full-time professional real estate associates and six offices spanning Palm Beach and St. Lucie Counties, Lang Realty continues to invest in the communities it serves through fundraising, sponsorships, and volunteer efforts.

For more information about Lang Realty, visit www.langrealty.com.

